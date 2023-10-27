K-State Agriculture Today: 1548 – Grain Market…Cooler Temps

  • Grain Market During Harvest
  • Frontier District Ag Agents
  • A Break in Record Temperatures

 

00:01:05 – Grain Market During Harvest: K-State grain economist, Dan O’Brien, kicks off today’s show with this week’s grain market update. He discusses what is currently happening with the world wheat market and how he thinks it will look in the future.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

 

00:12:05 – Frontier District Ag Agents: Continuing the show is Frontier District livestock production agent, Rod Schaub, and crop production and farm management agent, Ryan Schaub, to explain how agriculture is doing in their district.

Frontierdistrict.ksu.edu

 

00:23:05 – A Break in Record Temperatures: A weather update from K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond completes today’s show. He says we can expect to cool off after the recent above average temperatures.

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

