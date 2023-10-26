Sporting sinks San Jose in thrilling shootout to advance in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

By Sam Kovzan – SportingKC.com

Goalkeeper Tim Melia delivered another heroic shootout performance on Wednesday night as Sporting Kansas City ousted the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 on penalty kicks in the Western Conference Wild Card round of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs at Children’s Mercy Park.

Following a tense 0-0 draw, Melia made a decisive save on Cristian Espinoza’s spot kick in the first round of penalties to give Sporting an advantage they would not relinquish. Captain Johnny Russell, Erik Thommy, Gadi Kinda and Daniel Salloi all converted their attempts in front of the raucous Members Stand, sealing a dramatic and well-deserved victory for a Sporting outfit that held its opponent to zero shots on target for the first time in club postseason history.

Sporting has prevailed in all five of the club’s penalty shootouts at Children’s Mercy Park, including three times against a San Jose side that has just one win in its last 21 visits to Kansas City since 2004. Additionally, Melia has now won all seven shootouts in his professional career, including a remarkable 5-0 record in a Sporting uniform.

With a momentous playoff triumph under their belts, Sporting advances to Western Conference Round One for a mouthwatering best-of-three series against archrival and No. 1 seed St. Louis City SC. The first match will be contested Sunday at CityPark in St. Louis with kickoff slated for 9 p.m. CT and live coverage on FS1 and Apple TV. Game 2 is slated for Nov. 5 at Children’s Mercy Park, with a potential Game 3 scheduled for Nov. 11.

Western Conference Round One (Best-of-3): Sporting KC vs. St. Louis City SC

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 29 in STL (9 p.m. CT)

Game 2: Sunday, Nov. 5 in KC (4 p.m. CT)

Game 3: Saturday, Nov. 11 in STL, if necessary (5 p.m. CT)

Making his MLS-record 18th postseason appearance as a player or head coach, Manager Peter Vermes deployed the same starting XI from Sporting’s playoff-clinching 3-1 home win over Minnesota United FC on Saturday. Thommy, Jake Davis, Dany Rosero, Logan Ndenbe and Nemanja Radoja all earned their playoff debuts as Sporting fielded an identical lineup from the club’s 3-0 home win over San Jose on Aug. 26.

Vermes’ men threatened inside the first 60 seconds before a single San Jose field player touched the ball. Salloi forced a near-post save from Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel to culminate the slick passing sequence, then Alan Pulido had a shot deflect marginally wide into the side netting in the third minute.