K-State Agriculture Today: 1546 – Planning for Taxes and Estate Planning…Ag Agent Update

Taxes and Estate Planning

Wild West Extension Ag Agents

Methods for Later Castration

00:01:05 – Taxes and Estate Planning: K-State law professor, Roger McEowen, begins today’s show with a discussion about the expiration of the Tax cuts and job acts. He also says that people need to decide on farmland partitioning and digital assets for their estate planning.

Washburnlaw.edu/WALTR

00:12:05 – Wild West Extension Ag Agents: Keeping the show going is Wild West district agents Jade Greene and Ron Honig who are in town for Annual Conference to share how their part of the state is doing in agriculture this year.

wildwest.k-state.edu

00:23:05 – Methods for Later Castration: K-State Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts round out today’s show. This week Brad White, Bob Larson and A.J. Tarpoff have a conversation about the best method for late castration.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

