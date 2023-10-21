KNDY Rewind: Marysville Football vs. Clay Center – 10/20/2023
KNDY Rewind: Marysville Football vs. Clay Center – 10/20/2023
Less than 1 min.
Previous article
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Governor Kelly Announces $11M to Create Over 1,400 New Child Care Slots
TOPEKA— Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund today announced a second round of funding awards to 27 statewide organizations...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Join Z-96.3 The Lake @ Smith Center’s New Tractor Supply Store This Sunday 11a-1p!
JOIN Z-96.3 THE LAKE THIS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22ND, FROM 11 AM-1 PM AS WE WILL BE BROADCASTING LIVE FROM THE NEW TRACTOR SUPPLY STORE...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
KSHSAA Post-Season Football Brackets Released
The Kansas State High School Activities Association today released the 2023 high school football post-season brackets for a classifications. 6-PLAYER BRACKET Championship: Nov. 25th...
NEWS PODCASTS
264: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 10/20/2023
KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports - 10/20/2023
― Advertisement ―
95.5 KNDY
1570/94.1 KNDY
KD COUNTRY 94
- There are no upcoming events.