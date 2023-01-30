KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Regional NewsKansas News

Seven Kansas Non-profits Awarded Big Game Permits for Fundraising

By: Derek Nester

Date:

PRATT – Seven lucky conservation organizations are set to receive special Commission Big Game Permits after their organization’s applications were drawn by Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commissioners during their public meeting on January 12. The Commission Big Game Permit program – which the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks began in 2006 – allows Kansas chapters of eligible non-profit organizations to apply for one of seven big game permits, which can then be sold to raise funds for pre-approved conservation projects in the Sunflower State.

One elk, one antelope or up to seven deer permits are made available each year, and are issued depending on applicant preference. Each permit is either-species/either-sex and is valid statewide during any season in Kansas with legal equipment for that season. What’s even more “special” is that Commission Big Game Permits do not count against other big game permits the lucky bidder/license holder is eligible for.

Once a Commission Big Game Permit is sold by an organization, 15 percent of the total sale price is kept by the chapter. The remainder raised is then remitted to KDWP for use on a jointly-determined conservation project in Kansas. Chapters drawn may receive just one Commission Big Game Permit in a three-year period.

Based on applicant preference, seven deer permits were awarded to the following conservation groups for 2023:

Ducks Unlimited – Salina Chapter KS-015
Mike Bulk, DU Contact
mikeb@fairviewmills.com
785-294-1280

Ducks Unlimited – Derby Chapter KS-065
Mike Bulk, DU Contact
mikeb@fairviewmills.com
785-294-1280

Ducks Unlimited – Western Kansas Chapter KS-006
Mike Bulk, DU Contact
mikeb@fairviewmills.com
785-294-1280

Ducks Unlimited – Smoky Hill Chapter KS-083
Mike Bulk, DU Contact
mikeb@fairviewmills.com
785-294-1280

Ducks Unlimited – NCK Shooters Chapter KS-090
Mike Bulk, DU Contact
mikeb@fairviewmills.com
785-294-1280

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation – Tri-Rivers/Salina Chapter #16326
Eric Brown, Regional Director
5705 Grant Creek Rd, Missoula, MT 59808
ebrown@rmef.org
785-466-3398

Ducks Unlimited – Marais des Cygnes Valley Chapter KS-038
Mike Bulk, DU Contact
mikeb@fairviewmills.com
785-294-1280

Members of the public are encouraged to contact the representatives listed above to learn when and where each of these permits may be auctioned or raffled in the future.

For more information on this special fundraising program, visit ksoutdoors.com/KDWP-Info/Commission or contact Commission secretary Sheila Kemmis at (620) 672-0702.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

