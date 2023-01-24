Kansas Suffers 75-69 Loss at Baylor; Extends Losing Streak To 3 Games

- Advertisement -

The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks were back on the court Monday night for ESPN’s Big Monday, where they faced the No. 17 Baylor Bears at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

The Jayhawks, with a pair of 20 plus point efforts by Grady Dick (23) and Jalen Wilson (23), found themselves behind nearly the entire game. Baylor, lead in scoring by LJ Cryer had 22 points, and Adam Flagler had 17 points. Baylor shot 37.1 percent from the field, while Kansas shot 46 percent from the floor, and 100 percent from the free-throw stripe.

Kansas suffered a 23-point loss to TCU at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, and the team has now lost 3 games in a row for only the fourth time in Head Coach Bill Self’s 20 seasons leading the Jayhawks.

Kansas heads to Rupp Arena Saturday to face the unranked Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, while Baylor stays home to host Arkansas. Pregame on Z-96.3 The Lake and 95.5 KNDY will begin at 6:30 p.m., with tipoff to follow at 7:00 p.m.

Kansas returns to Big 12 Conference play on Tuesday, January 31st as they host the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats, the team Kansas lost to earlier this month by 1 point in Manhattan. The game tips-off at 7:00 p.m. on the 31st.

FULL BOX SCORE