KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

College SportsKansas Jayhawks

Kansas Suffers 75-69 Loss at Baylor; Extends Losing Streak To 3 Games

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks were back on the court Monday night for ESPN’s Big Monday, where they faced the No. 17 Baylor Bears at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

The Jayhawks, with a pair of 20 plus point efforts by Grady Dick (23) and Jalen Wilson (23), found themselves behind nearly the entire game. Baylor, lead in scoring by LJ Cryer had 22 points, and Adam Flagler had 17 points. Baylor shot 37.1 percent from the field, while Kansas shot 46 percent from the floor, and 100 percent from the free-throw stripe.

Kansas suffered a 23-point loss to TCU at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, and the team has now lost 3 games in a row for only the fourth time in Head Coach Bill Self’s 20 seasons leading the Jayhawks.

Kansas heads to Rupp Arena Saturday to face the unranked Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, while Baylor stays home to host Arkansas. Pregame on Z-96.3 The Lake and 95.5 KNDY will begin at 6:30 p.m., with tipoff to follow at 7:00 p.m.

Kansas returns to Big 12 Conference play on Tuesday, January 31st as they host the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats, the team Kansas lost to earlier this month by 1 point in Manhattan. The game tips-off at 7:00 p.m. on the 31st.

New bill seen as first step toward fixing problems in Kansas juvenile justice system
Johnson Selected Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for Fourth Time
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas.

