Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/9/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate and Jon and Kathy Ungerer were also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to appoint Commissioner Blaske as chairman for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 01/03/23 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Newly elected commissioner Jon Ungerer received the Oath of Office from County Clerk Sandra Wilson.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. He will be bringing in motor grader bids next week. Crews have been busy blading roads and cutting trees. Time was spent updating Commissioner Ungerer on current and upcoming projects.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar recently reviewed the final Infill Housing application paperwork provided by County Clerk Sandy Wilson. Letters are being sent to all City Mayors and City Councils outlining their responsibilities of the Infill Housing program.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Inline Construction, Marysville, KS

For Demo of old Health Bldg

$88,390.00-Health Building Fund-P.O. #6816

North Central Regional Planning Commission

For 2023 Membership

$3,500.00-County General Fund-P.O. #6622

North Central Regional Juvenile Detention

For 1st Quarter 2023 expenses

$1,95256-County General Fund-P.O. #6623

Community Memorial Healthcare, Marysville, KS

For Dec 2022 Sales Tax

$92,600.67-Sales Tax Fund-P.O. #6858

Henry M Adkins & Sons, Inc.

For 2023 Election Software & Maintenance

$6,755.00-Election Fund-P.O. #6621

Kansas Association of Counties

For 2023 KAC Annual Dues

$3,547.83-County General Fund-P.O. #6620

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the reimbursement from ARPA to the County in the amount of $1,248.30 for Leslie Jeter salary and payroll expenses. Unanimous.

REORGANIZATION OF THE BOARD OF MARSHALL COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

10:00 a.m. January 9, 2023

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the appointments as listed below for 2023. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director: William Schwindamann Jr.

Public Works Administrator: Mike Craig

County Health Nurse: Cheryl Skalla

Public Health Officer: Dr. Nancy Zidek

Noxious Weed Director: Mike Craig

County Counselor: Galloway, Wiegers & Brinegar law firm

Agency on Aging: Ashley Lyhane

Investments:

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to authorize County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker to invest the County’s funds in County Federally insured depositories and State Investment Pool for 2023.

County Newspaper:

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to designate the Marysville Advocate and the Frankfort Area News as the official newspapers for 2023.

Depositories of county funds:

County Treasurer:

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following depositories of county funds by the County Treasurer’s office. Unanimous.

First Commerce Bank, Marysville, KS

United Bank and Trust, Marysville, KS

Citizens State Bank, Marysville, KS

State Bank of Bern, Axtell, KS

United Bank and Trust, Beattie, KS

First Commerce Bank of Blue Rapids, Blue Rapids, KS

First National Bank, Frankfort, KS

First Heritage Bank, Vermillion, KS

Citizens State Bank, Waterville, KS

Western National Bank, Summerfield, KS

Citizens State Bank & Trust Co, Bremen, KS

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following depositories of county funds by the County Attorney, Sheriff and Clerk of the District Court offices. Unanimous.

County Attorney:

Citizens State Bank, Marysville, KS

County Sheriff:

United Bank and Trust, Marysville, KS

Citizens State Bank, Marysville, KS

Clerk of the District Court

First Commerce Bank, Marysville, KS

Citizens State Bank, Marysville, KS

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Rich and Maryann Kabriel for the construction of a new home at 1196 Timber Creek Rd, Marysville, KS. Unanimous.

Register of Deeds Ruth Martin met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve at the recommendation of Ruth Martin moving Carol O’Neal to fulltime as Register of Deeds deputy at the rate of 22.68/hr effective January 1, 2023. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the 2023 wage scale. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:22 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Marshall County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.