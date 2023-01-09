Sporting KC announces schedule and roster for 2023 preseason presented by Children’s Mercy

- Advertisement -

Sporting Kansas City announced on Monday the club’s schedule and roster for the 2023 preseason presented by Children’s Mercy.

The team kicks off preseason training today in Phoenix, Ariz., where the club will be based from Jan. 9 to Feb. 8 and will return from Feb. 15-24 in preparation for the upcoming Major League Soccer season. Sporting’s preseason schedule is slated to feature five closed-door scrimmages at Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex as Sporting plays preseason matches in Arizona for a 14th consecutive season. For live coverage of the club’s five preseason exhibitions, fans can follow @SKCMatchday on Twitter.

Sporting KC 2023 Preseason Schedule (subject to change)

Date Time (CT) Opponent Location Saturday, Jan. 21 1 p.m. Portland Timbers Phoenix, AZ Saturday, Jan. 28 12 p.m. Grand Canyon Univ. Phoenix, AZ Saturday, Feb. 4 2 p.m. Louisville City FC Phoenix, AZ Wednesday, Feb. 8 1 p.m. Real Salt Lake Phoenix, AZ Saturday, Feb. 18 12 p.m. Phoenix Rising FC Phoenix, AZ

Sporting Kansas City’s full roster, including offseason acquisition Nemanja Radoja, will travel to Arizona. In addition, the club’s preseason training camp is currently slated to feature nine additional unsigned invitees with MLS SuperDraft pick Chris Rindov, a pair of Sporting KC II players, three Sporting KC Academy members and three trialists.Sporting Kansas City Roster (as of Jan. 9, 2023) # Player Position Seasons with SKC 1 John Pulskamp Goalkeeper 4th season 2 Ben Sweat Defender 2nd season (8th in MLS) 3 Andreu Fontas Defender 6th season 4 Robert Voloder Defender 2nd season 6 Uri Rosell Midfielder 5th season (9th in MLS) 7 Johnny Russell Forward 6th season 8 Graham Zusi Defender 15th season 9 Alan Pulido Forward 4th season 10 Gadi Kinda Midfielder 4th season 11 Khiry Shelton Forward 5th season (8th in MLS) 12 Kortne Ford Defender 2nd season (6th in MLS) 15 Roger Espinoza Midfielder 14th season 17 Jake Davis Midfielder 3rd season 18 Logan Ndenbe Defender 2nd season 20 Daniel Salloi Forward 8th season 21 Felipe Hernandez Midfielder 5th season 22 Kendall McIntosh Goalkeeper 3rd season (7th in MLS) 23 Willy Agada Forward 2nd season 24 Kayden Pierre Defender 3rd season 25 Ozzie Cisneros Forward 3rd season 26 Erik Thommy Midfielder 2nd season 27 Marinos Tzionis Forward 2nd season 28 Cam Duke Midfielder 5th season 29 Tim Melia Goalkeeper 9th season (14th in MLS) 54 Remi Walter Midfielder 3rd season Nemanja Radoja Midfielder 1st season Sporting KC Preseason Invitees (as of Jan. 9, 2023)

Player Position Note Chris Rindov Defender MLS SuperDraft Pick Mo Abualnadi Defender Trialist Yeison Mejia Forward Trialist Nassim Mekideche Defender Trialist Jacob Bartlett Defender Academy Carlito Saylon Goalkeeper Academy (Weeks 1-2) Jacob Molinaro Goalkeeper Academy (Week 3) Ethan Bandre Goalkeeper SKC II (Week 4) Diedie Traore Defender SKC II

Note: 2023 MLS SuperDraft selection Stephen Afrifa will return to Florida International University for the spring semester of his senior year and will be placed on Sporting KC’s College Protected List

Sporting Kansas City’s 2023 season will kick off in Portland with the earliest regular season match in club history on Saturday, Feb. 25 during MLS is Back opening weekend. The club’s highly-anticipated home opener is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 11 against five-time MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy. Tickets are available online at SeatGeek.com and fans can also take advantage of the Home Opener Pack.