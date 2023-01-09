KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Regional NewsKansas News

Sporting KC announces schedule and roster for 2023 preseason presented by Children's Mercy

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Sporting Kansas City announced on Monday the club’s schedule and roster for the 2023 preseason presented by Children’s Mercy.

The team kicks off preseason training today in Phoenix, Ariz., where the club will be based from Jan. 9 to Feb. 8 and will return from Feb. 15-24 in preparation for the upcoming Major League Soccer season. Sporting’s preseason schedule is slated to feature five closed-door scrimmages at Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex as Sporting plays preseason matches in Arizona for a 14th consecutive season. For live coverage of the club’s five preseason exhibitions, fans can follow  @SKCMatchday on Twitter.

Sporting KC 2023 Preseason Schedule (subject to change)

Date Time (CT) Opponent Location
Saturday, Jan. 21 1 p.m. Portland Timbers Phoenix, AZ
Saturday, Jan. 28 12 p.m. Grand Canyon Univ. Phoenix, AZ
Saturday, Feb. 4 2 p.m. Louisville City FC Phoenix, AZ
Wednesday, Feb. 8 1 p.m. Real Salt Lake Phoenix, AZ
Saturday, Feb. 18 12 p.m. Phoenix Rising FC Phoenix, AZ

Sporting Kansas City’s full roster, including offseason acquisition Nemanja Radoja, will travel to Arizona. In addition, the club’s preseason training camp is currently slated to feature nine additional unsigned invitees with MLS SuperDraft pick Chris Rindov, a pair of Sporting KC II players, three Sporting KC Academy members and three trialists.Sporting Kansas City Roster (as of Jan. 9, 2023)

# Player Position Seasons with SKC
1 John Pulskamp Goalkeeper 4th season
2 Ben Sweat Defender 2nd season (8th in MLS)
3 Andreu Fontas Defender 6th season
4 Robert Voloder Defender 2nd season
6 Uri Rosell Midfielder 5th season (9th in MLS)
7 Johnny Russell Forward 6th season
8 Graham Zusi Defender 15th season
9 Alan Pulido Forward 4th season
10 Gadi Kinda Midfielder 4th season
11 Khiry Shelton Forward 5th season (8th in MLS)
12 Kortne Ford Defender 2nd season (6th in MLS)
15 Roger Espinoza Midfielder 14th season
17 Jake Davis Midfielder 3rd season
18 Logan Ndenbe Defender 2nd season
20 Daniel Salloi Forward 8th season
21 Felipe Hernandez Midfielder 5th season
22 Kendall McIntosh Goalkeeper 3rd season (7th in MLS)
23 Willy Agada Forward 2nd season
24 Kayden Pierre Defender 3rd season
25 Ozzie Cisneros Forward 3rd season
26 Erik Thommy Midfielder 2nd season
27 Marinos Tzionis Forward 2nd season
28 Cam Duke Midfielder 5th season
29 Tim Melia Goalkeeper 9th season (14th in MLS)
54 Remi Walter Midfielder 3rd season
Nemanja Radoja Midfielder 1st season

Sporting KC Preseason Invitees (as of Jan. 9, 2023)

Player Position Note
Chris Rindov Defender MLS SuperDraft Pick
Mo Abualnadi Defender Trialist
Yeison Mejia Forward Trialist
Nassim Mekideche Defender Trialist
Jacob Bartlett Defender Academy
Carlito Saylon Goalkeeper Academy (Weeks 1-2)
Jacob Molinaro Goalkeeper Academy (Week 3)
Ethan Bandre Goalkeeper SKC II (Week 4)
Diedie Traore Defender SKC II

Note: 2023 MLS SuperDraft selection Stephen Afrifa will return to Florida International University for the spring semester of his senior year and will be placed on Sporting KC’s College Protected List

Sporting Kansas City’s 2023 season will kick off in Portland with the earliest regular season match in club history on Saturday, Feb. 25 during MLS is Back opening weekend. The club’s highly-anticipated home opener is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 11 against five-time MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy. Tickets are available online at SeatGeek.com and fans can also take advantage of the Home Opener Pack.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

