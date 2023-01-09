Sporting KC announces schedule and roster for 2023 preseason presented by Children’s Mercy

Sporting Kansas City announced on Monday the club’s schedule and roster for the 2023 preseason presented by Children’s Mercy.
The team kicks off preseason training today in Phoenix, Ariz., where the club will be based from Jan. 9 to Feb. 8 and will return from Feb. 15-24 in preparation for the upcoming Major League Soccer season. Sporting’s preseason schedule is slated to feature five closed-door scrimmages at Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex as Sporting plays preseason matches in Arizona for a 14th consecutive season. For live coverage of the club’s five preseason exhibitions, fans can follow @SKCMatchday on Twitter.
Sporting KC 2023 Preseason Schedule (subject to change)
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Opponent
|Location
|Saturday, Jan. 21
|1 p.m.
|Portland Timbers
|Phoenix, AZ
|Saturday, Jan. 28
|12 p.m.
|Grand Canyon Univ.
|Phoenix, AZ
|Saturday, Feb. 4
|2 p.m.
|Louisville City FC
|Phoenix, AZ
|Wednesday, Feb. 8
|1 p.m.
|Real Salt Lake
|Phoenix, AZ
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|12 p.m.
|Phoenix Rising FC
|Phoenix, AZ
Sporting Kansas City’s full roster, including offseason acquisition Nemanja Radoja, will travel to Arizona. In addition, the club’s preseason training camp is currently slated to feature nine additional unsigned invitees with MLS SuperDraft pick Chris Rindov, a pair of Sporting KC II players, three Sporting KC Academy members and three trialists.Sporting Kansas City Roster (as of Jan. 9, 2023)
|#
|Player
|Position
|Seasons with SKC
|1
|John Pulskamp
|Goalkeeper
|4th season
|2
|Ben Sweat
|Defender
|2nd season (8th in MLS)
|3
|Andreu Fontas
|Defender
|6th season
|4
|Robert Voloder
|Defender
|2nd season
|6
|Uri Rosell
|Midfielder
|5th season (9th in MLS)
|7
|Johnny Russell
|Forward
|6th season
|8
|Graham Zusi
|Defender
|15th season
|9
|Alan Pulido
|Forward
|4th season
|10
|Gadi Kinda
|Midfielder
|4th season
|11
|Khiry Shelton
|Forward
|5th season (8th in MLS)
|12
|Kortne Ford
|Defender
|2nd season (6th in MLS)
|15
|Roger Espinoza
|Midfielder
|14th season
|17
|Jake Davis
|Midfielder
|3rd season
|18
|Logan Ndenbe
|Defender
|2nd season
|20
|Daniel Salloi
|Forward
|8th season
|21
|Felipe Hernandez
|Midfielder
|5th season
|22
|Kendall McIntosh
|Goalkeeper
|3rd season (7th in MLS)
|23
|Willy Agada
|Forward
|2nd season
|24
|Kayden Pierre
|Defender
|3rd season
|25
|Ozzie Cisneros
|Forward
|3rd season
|26
|Erik Thommy
|Midfielder
|2nd season
|27
|Marinos Tzionis
|Forward
|2nd season
|28
|Cam Duke
|Midfielder
|5th season
|29
|Tim Melia
|Goalkeeper
|9th season (14th in MLS)
|54
|Remi Walter
|Midfielder
|3rd season
|Nemanja Radoja
|Midfielder
|1st season
Sporting KC Preseason Invitees (as of Jan. 9, 2023)
|Player
|Position
|Note
|Chris Rindov
|Defender
|MLS SuperDraft Pick
|Mo Abualnadi
|Defender
|Trialist
|Yeison Mejia
|Forward
|Trialist
|Nassim Mekideche
|Defender
|Trialist
|Jacob Bartlett
|Defender
|Academy
|Carlito Saylon
|Goalkeeper
|Academy (Weeks 1-2)
|Jacob Molinaro
|Goalkeeper
|Academy (Week 3)
|Ethan Bandre
|Goalkeeper
|SKC II (Week 4)
|Diedie Traore
|Defender
|SKC II
Note: 2023 MLS SuperDraft selection Stephen Afrifa will return to Florida International University for the spring semester of his senior year and will be placed on Sporting KC’s College Protected List
Sporting Kansas City’s 2023 season will kick off in Portland with the earliest regular season match in club history on Saturday, Feb. 25 during MLS is Back opening weekend. The club’s highly-anticipated home opener is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 11 against five-time MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy. Tickets are available online at SeatGeek.com and fans can also take advantage of the Home Opener Pack.