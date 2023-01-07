KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Lansing Correctional Facility. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Google Maps street view)
Regional NewsKansas News

KBI Investigating Reported Homicide At The Lansing Correctional Facility

By: Derek Nester

Date:

LANSING, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) contacted the KBI just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, to report the suspicious death of a resident of the LCF. By statute, the KBI is charged with investigating the deaths of prisoners in the custody of Kansas jails and prisons, unless the inmate who dies is being regularly attended by a physician, or the death is ruled natural by autopsy. KBI agents responded to investigate.

The initial investigation indicates that on Friday, just before 8:30 p.m., corrections officers from LCF were summoned to a two-person cell by a 25-year-old male inmate in the cell. When they arrived they found the other occupant, 62-year-old Gary Raburn, unresponsive inside the cell. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled.

Corrections officers entered the cell and attempted life-saving measures. EMS responded and continued attempts to revive Raburn, however, he was declared deceased at approximately 9:30 p.m.

An autopsy will be conducted. A suspect has been identified, but charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
