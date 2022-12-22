KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Governor Laura Kelly
Governor Kelly Issues Executive Order Lifting Certain Motor Carrier Restrictions to Expedite Winter Storm Relief

By: Derek Nester

TOPEKA – As Kansas prepares for a severe winter storm, Governor Laura Kelly today issued Executive Order #22-09 to provide conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations so that assistance can more quickly get to impacted areas of the state.

The order lifts certain restrictions on motor carriers, such as some driving time limitations, to allow needed fuels, relief supplies, and other items to move through Kansas as quickly as possible. These exceptions apply only to motor carriers directly assisting State and local response efforts.

“I am issuing this order to ensure that, no matter what the coming storm brings us, supplies and relief can get to communities in need as quickly as possible,” said Governor Kelly. “I urge all Kansans to exercise caution over the coming days, to reconsider travel if possible, and to please stay safe and warm.”

Governor Kelly acknowledges and concurs with the Kansas Department of Emergency Management’s declaration of a state of emergency in Kansas. E.O. #22-09 will be in effect until rescinded or until January 20, 2023, whichever comes first. It can be found HERE.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

