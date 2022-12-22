Governor Kelly Issues Executive Order Lifting Certain Motor Carrier Restrictions to Expedite Winter Storm Relief

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA – As Kansas prepares for a severe winter storm, Governor Laura Kelly today issued Executive Order #22-09 to provide conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations so that assistance can more quickly get to impacted areas of the state.

The order lifts certain restrictions on motor carriers, such as some driving time limitations, to allow needed fuels, relief supplies, and other items to move through Kansas as quickly as possible. These exceptions apply only to motor carriers directly assisting State and local response efforts.

“I am issuing this order to ensure that, no matter what the coming storm brings us, supplies and relief can get to communities in need as quickly as possible,” said Governor Kelly. “I urge all Kansans to exercise caution over the coming days, to reconsider travel if possible, and to please stay safe and warm.”

Governor Kelly acknowledges and concurs with the Kansas Department of Emergency Management’s declaration of a state of emergency in Kansas. E.O. #22-09 will be in effect until rescinded or until January 20, 2023, whichever comes first. It can be found HERE.