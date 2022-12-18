Snow Monday; Frigid Temps & Dangerous Wind Chills This Week

- Advertisement -

A round of snow, possibly briefly mixing with rain, will move through the area Monday morning. Accumulations are forecast to be fairly light, generally Ѕ” to 2” for most. This would particularly be on grass and elevated surfaces, but slick roads will still be possible for the Monday morning commute.

Confidence continues to increase for a very dangerous period of weather Wednesday into Thursday. Snow, strong winds, and very cold temperatures will all quickly move in behind an Arctic cold front. If you have travel plans over this period, please consider changing them!

A bitterly cold air mass is forecast to move into the region later this week. As strong north winds arrive with the cold air, this will result in frigid wind chills. Wind chill values could fall as low as -30 to -40 degrees F by Friday morning. Please be weather aware and remember cold weather safety. #kswx #WeatherReady