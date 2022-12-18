KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKNDY News

Snow Monday; Frigid Temps & Dangerous Wind Chills This Week

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

A round of snow, possibly briefly mixing with rain, will move through the area Monday morning. Accumulations are forecast to be fairly light, generally Ѕ” to 2” for most. This would particularly be on grass and elevated surfaces, but slick roads will still be possible for the Monday morning commute.

Confidence continues to increase for a very dangerous period of weather Wednesday into Thursday. Snow, strong winds, and very cold temperatures will all quickly move in behind an Arctic cold front. If you have travel plans over this period, please consider changing them!

A bitterly cold air mass is forecast to move into the region later this week. As strong north winds arrive with the cold air, this will result in frigid wind chills. Wind chill values could fall as low as -30 to -40 degrees F by Friday morning. Please be weather aware and remember cold weather safety. #kswx #WeatherReady

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Johnson’s 23 Points Helps K-State Power Past Nebraska, 71-56
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Johnson’s 23 Points Helps K-State Power Past Nebraska, 71-56

Derek Nester -
Via K-State Athletics KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Senior Keyontae Johnson...

Wrestling Results 12/15 thru 12/17 Weekend

Sports Ticket -

Not just any oil spill. The Keystone pipeline dumped notoriously hard-to-clean ‘dilbit’ in Kansas

Derek Nester -
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Each day that...

Kansas medical marijuana committee holds final meeting, prepares for January legalization push

Derek Nester -
by Rachel Mipro, Kansas Reflector December 15, 2022 TOPEKA —...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.