TC Energy Update – 12/12/2022

The following is a statement update from TC Energy regarding the incident in Washington County.

Oil recovery underway

6:30 p.m. CT — December 12, 2022

We continue to progress our response and recovery effort at our Keystone Pipeline System Milepost 14 Incident site in Washington County, Kansas.

We remain focused on the following response and recovery activities, including:

As of today, we have recovered 2,598 barrels of oil and water from the creek. The creek does not connect to a source of drinking water.

Vacuum trucks and our crews are operating around the clock to drive this effort and multiple booms are set up downstream of the release point to contain the oil from moving downstream; oil has not breached the containment area.

Our commitment to the community is that our response efforts will continue until we have fully remediated the site. We now have over 300 individuals on site, including third-party experts, to support containment and incident response.