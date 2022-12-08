NSP Announces 2022 Sorghum Yield Contest Winners

- Advertisement -

LUBBOCK, Texas (Dec. 8, 2022)— National Sorghum Producers is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Sorghum Yield Contest, including Bin Buster winner Winsome Farms, Brant & Amy Peterson from Stanton County, Kansas, with the top yield in the contest at 245.8 bushels per acre.

“National Sorghum Producers congratulates the winners of the 2022 sorghum yield contest,” NSP Board of Directors Chairman Craig Meeker said. “Despite a challenging growing season, there are impressive top-end yields scattered across the nation. We congratulate the winners and look forward to recognizing them at the 2023 Commodity Classic in Orlando.”

Top yields are highlighted in three different categories ranging from the eastern to western U.S. regions, plus an overall food grade winner. The 2022 first place national winners of the NSP Sorghum Yield Contest are Winsome Farms, Brant & Amy Peterson from Stanton County, Kansas, in the Irrigated West category with a yield of 245.8 bushels per acre – Channel 6B95; Jeffrey Barlieb from Warren County, New Jersey, in the Irrigated East category with a yield of 203.35 bushels per acre – Pioneer 84G62; Dylan Knoll from Charles Mix County, South Dakota, in the Dryland Tillage West category with a yield of 209.32 bushels per acre – Pioneer 89Y79; Walters Farms from Clark County, Illinois, in the Dryland Tillage East category with a yield of 184.21 bushels per acre – Dekalb DKS38-16; Duever Farms from Marshall County, Kansas, in the Dryland No-Till West category with a yield of 180.19 bushels per acre – Pioneer 84G62; Billy H Bowers Farm Trust from Davidson County, North Carolina, in the Dryland No-Till East category with a yield of 218.2 bushels per acre – Pioneer 84G62; and JnL Farms from Appanoose County, Iowa, as the Food Grade division winner with a yield of 156.87 bushels per acre – Richardson G37.

“The results of this year’s contest show just how resilient sorghum can be,” Meeker added. “The Bin Buster yield is six times the 2022 national average yield this year and one of the top 10 yields on record in the contest. While the drought had significant impacts on many of our growers this season, we are really proud of the overall results and commend these growers for outstanding yield achievements.”

The national winners will be recognized further in March 2023 during Commodity Classic in Orlando.

To see a complete list of the NSP Sorghum Yield Contest national, state and county results, or to learn more about the contest, visit sorghumgrowers.com/yield- contest.