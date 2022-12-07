KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKNDY News

Freezing Rain Possible Tonight Into Early Thursday Morning

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

Precipitation will overspread the area from the south tonight and early Thursday. Temperatures for most of the area should remain above freezing, so liquid rain expected. However, temperatures will hover close to freezing late tonight and early Thursday in far northern and north central Kansas, which could cause freezing rain to occur. Only minor impacts are expected with the possibility of slick conditions mainly on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures should warm to above freezing area-wide after 8 AM.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Tickets for Potential Postseason Games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Set to go On Sale Next Week
Next article
12-7-22 HS TUESDAY HOOP RECAP-KSU MEN WIN-JUDGE CONTRACT-ROYALS NEEDS
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

12-7-22 HS TUESDAY HOOP RECAP-KSU MEN WIN-JUDGE CONTRACT-ROYALS NEEDS

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8209931-12-7-22-hs-tuesday-hoop-recap-ksu-men-win-judge-contract-royals-needs

Tickets for Potential Postseason Games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Set to go On Sale Next Week

Derek Nester -
Via Chiefs.com The Kansas City Chiefs will begin selling tickets...

Kansas House Republicans push message of GOP unity, plan on wielding veto override

Derek Nester -
by Rachel Mipro, Kansas Reflector December 6, 2022 TOPEKA —...

Ahead of the Kansas legislative session, abortion rights once again under discussion

Derek Nester -
by Rachel Mipro, Kansas Reflector December 5, 2022 TOPEKA —...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.