Freezing Rain Possible Tonight Into Early Thursday Morning

Precipitation will overspread the area from the south tonight and early Thursday. Temperatures for most of the area should remain above freezing, so liquid rain expected. However, temperatures will hover close to freezing late tonight and early Thursday in far northern and north central Kansas, which could cause freezing rain to occur. Only minor impacts are expected with the possibility of slick conditions mainly on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures should warm to above freezing area-wide after 8 AM.