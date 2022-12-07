Tickets for Potential Postseason Games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Set to go On Sale Next Week

Via Chiefs.com
The Kansas City Chiefs will begin selling tickets to potential home games for the 2022 Playoffs presented by Hy-Vee beginning next week.
Single-game tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card home game will go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 12. Single-game Divisional and Championship game tickets will go on sale at a later date pending playoff standings. All tickets will be sold online at www.chiefs.com/tickets/.
In continuation of the club’s long-standing policy that honors the commitment of the residents of Jackson County, Missouri, Jackson County taxpayers will have a presale opportunity to purchase single-game postseason tickets from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12. The Jackson County taxpayer presale will take place online only and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate.
Chiefs Season Ticket Members have been provided an opportunity to opt-in to their playoff tickets on a pay-as-we-play basis, with accounts only being charged once each home postseason game is confirmed. Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase additional single-game tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 12. Information on how to participate will be communicated directly to Season Ticket Members via email.
Non-Season Ticket Members interested in securing tickets for all potential home playoff games can do so through a new season ticket purchase, available at www.chiefs.com/tickets/. A deposit for 2023 Season Ticket Membership will secure exclusive STM pricing for the 2022 postseason on a pay-as-we-play basis.
All ticket delivery will be mobile only and the ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales for postseason tickets.
2022 NFL Postseason Game Schedule
· Super Wild Card Weekend – Saturday, Jan. 14 – Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
· Divisional Weekend – Saturday, Jan. 21 – Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023
· AFC/NFC Championship Games – Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023