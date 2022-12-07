Homicide Investigation Underway in Neosho County

- Advertisement -

NEOSHO COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a woman was found dead at a rural residence in Chanute, Kansas.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at approximately 5 p.m., deputies from the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a welfare check at 6845 160th Rd. in Chanute, after they received information from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, in North Carolina, that caused them concern for a woman who lived at the residence. Deputies searched the property and located the deceased body of Elaina M. Asprea, 47, of Chanute. She was found next to a field, near the residence. Asprea was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Neosho County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance, at around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene to investigate.

A person of interest has been developed in this case. Asprea’s boyfriend, Joseph R. Deluca, 37, was arrested in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Dec. 5, on a Robeson County warrant for charges unrelated to this case. He is currently in police custody at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Dec. 9.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office at 620-244-3888. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.