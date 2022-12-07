KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Regional NewsKansas News

Homicide Investigation Underway in Neosho County

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

NEOSHO COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a woman was found dead at a rural residence in Chanute, Kansas.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at approximately 5 p.m., deputies from the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a welfare check at 6845 160th Rd. in Chanute, after they received information from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, in North Carolina, that caused them concern for a woman who lived at the residence. Deputies searched the property and located the deceased body of Elaina M. Asprea, 47, of Chanute. She was found next to a field, near the residence. Asprea was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Neosho County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance, at around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene to investigate.

A person of interest has been developed in this case. Asprea’s boyfriend, Joseph R. Deluca, 37, was arrested in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Dec. 5, on a Robeson County warrant for charges unrelated to this case. He is currently in police custody at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Dec. 9.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office at 620-244-3888. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week

Sunflower State Radio -
Who rose above the rest to be named the United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week? Find out here

12-7-22 HS TUESDAY HOOP RECAP-KSU MEN WIN-JUDGE CONTRACT-ROYALS NEEDS

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8209931-12-7-22-hs-tuesday-hoop-recap-ksu-men-win-judge-contract-royals-needs

Freezing Rain Possible Tonight Into Early Thursday Morning

Derek Nester -
Precipitation will overspread the area from the south tonight...

Tickets for Potential Postseason Games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Set to go On Sale Next Week

Derek Nester -
Via Chiefs.com The Kansas City Chiefs will begin selling tickets...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.