College SportsK-State Wildcats

K-State Announces Change in Volleyball Leadership

By: Derek Nester

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Suzie Fritz, K-State’s all-time winningest volleyball coach, will not return in 2023 following 22 years leading the Wildcats.

Fritz, who took over the program in 2001, has helped the Wildcats reach the NCAA Tournament 17 times, including 13 as the head coach.

“Coach Fritz has poured all of her energy into this program for the last 20-plus years, and we will forever be grateful for her leadership and advancement of K-State Volleyball,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said.

Fritz boasts a career mark of 393-263 (.599) in her 22 seasons and has led the Wildcats to a national ranking in 12 different campaigns. She owns a 201-191 (.513) record in Big 12 action and helped lead the Wildcats to their first and only Big 12 title in 2003.

A national search for her replacement will begin immediately.

“With our rich tradition of winning, along with the competitiveness of the Big 12 Conference and the new Morgan Family Arena – which we believe will be one of the nicest volleyball venues in the country when it opens next season – we are confident that great success lies ahead for our volleyball program,” Taylor added.

