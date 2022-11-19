KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Jayhawks Downed by Longhorns on Senior Day

By: Derek Nester

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Texas Longhorns defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 55-14 on Senior Day at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas celebrated 11 seniors prior to the start of the game.

After receiving the opening kickoff, Texas got one first down before Kansas forced a punt. The Jayhawks brought on Jalon Daniels as the starting quarterback to the pleasure of the crowd. Daniels returned to the lineup after missing the previous four games with an injury.

Kansas would go three-and-out on each of its first two possessions, but were able to move the ball on the third drive of the game, which ended in a turnover on downs after eight plays. KU would drive into the Texas red zone on its next drive, and appeared to score a touchdown on a fourth-down pass from Daniels to Jared Casey. A penalty negated the touchdown, however, and a 34-yard field goal attempt was wide right as KU remained scoreless.

KU’s final drive of the first half ended in an interception and Texas took a 31-0 lead into halftime after scoring on five consecutive drives to close out the half. UT’s Bijan Robinson rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Longhorns totaled 301 total yards, including 219 on the ground.

Kansas was able to get on the board in the third quarter on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to Torry Locklin. The touchdown capped a 7-play, 80-yard drive for Kansas that took up 3:16. Locklin’s touchdown catch was his second of the season.

On the ensuing offensive possession, Kansas drove 74 yards in four plays that ended with a 12-yard touchdown reception by Luke Grimm. The scoring play marked his fifth touchdown of the season. A 55-yard catch by Quentin Skinner set the Jayhawks up in the red zone.

Daniels finished 17-for-26 for 230 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in his return. Devin Neal led the rushing attack with 13 carries for 51 yards, while Skinner led the receivers with four receptions for 98 yards. Defensively, Kenny Logan Jr. led the Jayhawks with 10 tackles.

Kansas will close out the regular season with a trip to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Nov. 26. That game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be televised by FOX.

Offense Shines as K-State Downs WVU, 48-31
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

