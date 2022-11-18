KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker
Local NewsKNDY News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/14/2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, Chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 11/07/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

KIPHS Inc
For maintenance
$3,199.30-Emerg Prep Fund-P.O. #6739

Steven Kraushaar, Marysville, Ks
For Contract Attorney fee (October 2022)
$3,250.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6788

Postalocity
For other contractual tax stmt mailing final postage
$3,038.90-Treasurer’s Fund-P.O. #6790

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, KS
For Contract Attorney fee (10-08-22 to 11-10-22)
$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6789

Reeder & Boeh, Troy, KS
For Contract Attorney Fee (10-1-22 to 10-31-22)
$3,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6805

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the payment to Loyd Group, LLC from the ARPA funds in the amount of $16,310.00 for services performed per contract. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to sign the Letter of Support for Twin Valley Developmental Services. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Marysville Ready Mix, Marysville, KS
For concrete for bridge construction
$4,815.25-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109390

Eagan Repair, Beattie, KS
For labor on loader
$2,196.76-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109389

Truck Repair Plus, Marysville, KS
For Fan clutch issues – labor & parts O607MS
$5,268.64-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109391

Truck Repair Plus, Marysville, Ks
For labor & parts to replace A/C compressor, etc. #O613M
$1,910.77-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109392

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar and County Clerk Sandy Wilson will get started on the renewal of the Neighborhood Revitalization program and implementation of the Infill Housing Program.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board to present the annual Memorandum of Understanding to be entered into for the IRP/CMV renewals done in December to allow the funds to be retained for the 2023 expenses.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Memorandum of Understanding as presented. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Jim & Linda Swim for the construction of a new ag building. Unanimous.

Rob Peschel with CES, Sheriff Tim Ackerman, Tyler Ellsworth, David Arteberry, Jason Brinegar, Eric Stallbaumer and Jeff Lane met with the Board to discuss options for moving forward with jail construction. The following options were discussed:

A. Continue forward with the Lease/Purchase meeting with local banks to determine interest before continuing. This would move forward with a special election.
B. General Obligation Bonds. This option would use up most of the county GO debt limit. The bonds would have to be rated.
C. Special Legislation General Obligation Bonds Sales Tax – this would take special legislation and would be funded solely by sales tax but would delay the construction.
D. The county could create a Public Building Commission, wherein the PBC would build the facility and the county would lease from them, this would consist of 2 separate protest periods.

The Board discussed these options. No decision has been made at this time. Community meetings will be held to discuss and display the plans for the new facility as soon as a decision is made as to which direction of funding the Board will take.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 12:13 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kansans safely dispose of nearly 4 tons of unused medicines
Next article
Community Memorial Healthcare Receives Performance Leadership Awards
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Sen. Moran Congratulates NASA, Kansas Suppliers on Successful Artemis I Launch

Derek Nester -
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – lead...

Community Memorial Healthcare Receives Performance Leadership Awards

Derek Nester -
MARYSVILLE – As part of the National Rural Health...

Kansans safely dispose of nearly 4 tons of unused medicines

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – (November 18, 2022) – Kansans safely disposed...

KS Priest & NY Businessman Indicted in Scheme to Defraud Foster Care Program

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Topeka...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.