Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/14/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, Chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 11/07/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

KIPHS Inc

For maintenance

$3,199.30-Emerg Prep Fund-P.O. #6739

Steven Kraushaar, Marysville, Ks

For Contract Attorney fee (October 2022)

$3,250.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6788

Postalocity

For other contractual tax stmt mailing final postage

$3,038.90-Treasurer’s Fund-P.O. #6790

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney fee (10-08-22 to 11-10-22)

$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6789

Reeder & Boeh, Troy, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (10-1-22 to 10-31-22)

$3,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6805

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the payment to Loyd Group, LLC from the ARPA funds in the amount of $16,310.00 for services performed per contract. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to sign the Letter of Support for Twin Valley Developmental Services. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Marysville Ready Mix, Marysville, KS

For concrete for bridge construction

$4,815.25-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109390

Eagan Repair, Beattie, KS

For labor on loader

$2,196.76-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109389

Truck Repair Plus, Marysville, KS

For Fan clutch issues – labor & parts O607MS

$5,268.64-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109391

Truck Repair Plus, Marysville, Ks

For labor & parts to replace A/C compressor, etc. #O613M

$1,910.77-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109392

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar and County Clerk Sandy Wilson will get started on the renewal of the Neighborhood Revitalization program and implementation of the Infill Housing Program.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board to present the annual Memorandum of Understanding to be entered into for the IRP/CMV renewals done in December to allow the funds to be retained for the 2023 expenses.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Memorandum of Understanding as presented. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Jim & Linda Swim for the construction of a new ag building. Unanimous.

Rob Peschel with CES, Sheriff Tim Ackerman, Tyler Ellsworth, David Arteberry, Jason Brinegar, Eric Stallbaumer and Jeff Lane met with the Board to discuss options for moving forward with jail construction. The following options were discussed:

A. Continue forward with the Lease/Purchase meeting with local banks to determine interest before continuing. This would move forward with a special election.

B. General Obligation Bonds. This option would use up most of the county GO debt limit. The bonds would have to be rated.

C. Special Legislation General Obligation Bonds Sales Tax – this would take special legislation and would be funded solely by sales tax but would delay the construction.

D. The county could create a Public Building Commission, wherein the PBC would build the facility and the county would lease from them, this would consist of 2 separate protest periods.

The Board discussed these options. No decision has been made at this time. Community meetings will be held to discuss and display the plans for the new facility as soon as a decision is made as to which direction of funding the Board will take.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 12:13 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.