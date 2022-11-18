KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

A forecast by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation shows severe weather could place a strain on the electrical grid in some parts of the country. (Jill Hummels for Kansas Reflector)
Regional NewsKansas News

Kansas, western Missouri at low risk for insufficient electrical supply this winter

By: Derek Nester

Date:

A national grid watchdog released its winter outlook Thursday

by Allison Kite, Kansas Reflector
November 18, 2022

The electrical grid that covers Kansas and western Missouri is expected to have plenty of power to keep up with demand this winter. But in the event of severe weather, the St. Louis area could be at risk.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation released its winter outlook Thursday assessing potential vulnerabilities to the grid. The need for a more reliable grid has been a frequent topic of discussion for utilities since a cold snap in February 2021 knocked out power in Texas and forced rolling blackouts in the Midwest.

NERC found some areas, including Texas, still face the risk of not having enough power during peak demand.

“At a high level, we found that a large portion of North America is at risk of insufficient electricity supplies during peak winter conditions,” Mark Olson, manager for reliability assessments at NERC, said during a news conference.

He said the good news is that “almost all areas are well prepared for normally occurring or average winter years.”

In Kansas and western Missouri, the Southwest Power Pool, has added more natural gas generation since last winter and should have enough power even when demand is high and some power supplies are unavailable, according to NERC.

Midcontinent System Operator — which covers eastern Missouri, the upper midwest and parts of the south — has less reserve power than last year because of coal and nuclear power plants being retired.

Extreme weather, the report says, could force residents to reduce their energy use, but it says load shedding is “unlikely.” Load shedding is when utilities force outages for a few hours to keep the grid from becoming overwhelmed and leading to a blackout.

SPP was forced to shed load during a historic cold snap in February 2021 largely because natural gas was difficult to come by.

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.

Leonardville Man Arrested After Pushing Vehicle Off Road, Smashing Windshield
11-18-22 KSU WOMEN WIN-MLB MVPS-CHIEFS-KU KSU FOOTBALL
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

