KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
College SportsKansas Jayhawks

Kansas Set to Host Texas for Senior Day

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will host their final home game of the 2022 season on Saturday, November 19, when they host the Texas Longhorns at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas will celebrate its 11 seniors prior to the final home game, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

Among the seniors being celebrated on Saturday include Jelani Arnold, Earl Bostick Jr., Sam Burt, Zion DeBose, Malcolm Lee, Caleb Sampson, Eddie Wilson, Lorenzo McCaskill, Monte McGary, Mac Copeland and Spencer Roe.

The Jayhawks (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) enter their final home game of the season averaging 7.33 yards per play this season, which ranks second nationally behind Ohio State (7.60). The program record for yards per play in a season is 6.40, set in 1950.

Kansas also ranks in the top-20 nationally in several statistical categories, including fourth in passing efficiency (171.99), seventh in third down conversion percentage (51.7%), 17th in scoring offense (36.9), 18th in rushing offense (210.5) and sixth in fewest sacks allowed (0.80 per game).

Head Coach Lance Leipold has Kansas bowl bound for the first time since 2008, while the Jayhawks also saw their first win over a ranked opponent since 2010 in their 37-16 win over #18 Oklahoma State on Nov. 5. Kansas is coming off a 43-28 defeat at the hands of Texas Tech on Nov. 12.

Texas (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) is led by running back Bijan Robinson, who leads the Big 12 Conference and ranks ninth nationally with 1,158 rushing yards. He’s also first in the conference in rushing yards per game at 115.8 and third in the Big 12 in rushing touchdowns with 12, just one behind the co-leaders. The Longhorns are 1-2 on the road this season and most recently fell to #4 TCU in Austin on Nov. 12, 17-10.

The meeting between the Jayhawks and Longhorns will be the 21st between the two teams, with the Longhorns leading the series at 16-4. It will be the first game played at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium between the Jayhawks and Longhorns since 2018. Texas leads the series in games played in Lawrence at 7-3. Kansas won the last meeting between the two teams in 2021, topping Texas in an overtime thriller, 57-56.

Following Kansas’ Senior Day matchup against Texas, the Jayhawks will close out the regular season with a trip to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Nov. 26.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
11-14-22 CHIEFS-KSU HUGE WIN-KU NU LOSE-KSU HOOPS
Next article
120th Dillons Sunflower Showdown Set for 7 p.m. Kickoff on FOX
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

November 14th

Sunflower State Radio -
A recap of the weekend of Twin Valley League Sports. 

U.S. 36, K-99 railroad closures planned in Marshall County

Derek Nester -
Union Pacific Railroad will close three of its crossings...

First Winter Storm Sets Eyes On Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska

Derek Nester -
The first impactful wintry precipitation of the season is...

Broncos’ momentum, postseason hopes take hit in 17-10 loss to Titans

Derek Nester -
By Aric DiLalla - DenverBroncos.com NASHVILLE — The hits just...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.