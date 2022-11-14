120th Dillons Sunflower Showdown Set for 7 p.m. Kickoff on FOX

- Advertisement -

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will close out the 2022 regular season with the 120th Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on November 26, which is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff on FOX, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday.

The Kansas vs. Kansas State series dates back to 1902, making it the fourth-longest active series in FBS and the second-longest in-state rivalry. The Jayhawks own the series advantage at 66-48-5, including a 28-27-3 advantage in games played in Manhattan.

Before traveling to Manhattan, the Jayhawks (6-3, 3-4 Big 12) will return home to face the Texas Longhorns (6-3, 4-3 Big 12) on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.