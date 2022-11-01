Former Kansas Forward Gethro Muscadin Dies

- Advertisement -

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas forward Gethro Muscadin died on Monday, Oct. 31, in Wichita, Kansas, Kansas Athletics has learned from Muscadin’s family. He was 20 years old.

Muscadin was involved in a single-vehicle, rollover accident on the Kansas Turnpike in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2021, and never recovered from his injuries.

“Gethro left us late last night,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said Tuesday. “He was involved in a major car accident 10 months ago and has basically been in a non-responsive state since then. Although only here one year, Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always be remembered as a Jayhawk. We wish his family and loved ones the best going through this most difficult time.”

A native of Gonaives, Haiti, Muscadin moved to the United States in 2016 and came to Kansas after playing his senior prep season at Aspire Academy in Kentucky. His early high school career included stops at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, and Life Prep Academy in Wichita, Kansas.

Muscadin played in 11 games for Kansas during the 2020-21 season, including five Big 12 contests and against USC in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Muscadin then transferred to New Mexico, where he started nine of 12 games for the Lobos before leaving the program in December 2021.