KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
College SportsKansas Jayhawks

Former Kansas Forward Gethro Muscadin Dies

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas forward Gethro Muscadin died on Monday, Oct. 31, in Wichita, Kansas, Kansas Athletics has learned from Muscadin’s family. He was 20 years old.

Muscadin was involved in a single-vehicle, rollover accident on the Kansas Turnpike in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2021, and never recovered from his injuries.

“Gethro left us late last night,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said Tuesday. “He was involved in a major car accident 10 months ago and has basically been in a non-responsive state since then. Although only here one year, Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always be remembered as a Jayhawk. We wish his family and loved ones the best going through this most difficult time.”

A native of Gonaives, Haiti, Muscadin moved to the United States in 2016 and came to Kansas after playing his senior prep season at Aspire Academy in Kentucky. His early high school career included stops at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, and Life Prep Academy in Wichita, Kansas.

Muscadin played in 11 games for Kansas during the 2020-21 season, including five Big 12 contests and against USC in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Muscadin then transferred to New Mexico, where he started nine of 12 games for the Lobos before leaving the program in December 2021.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
11-1-22 MNF-ALL LEAGUE VBALL-CHIEFS TRADE TARGETS
Next article
Kansas could pressure schools to dump Native American mascots increasingly seen as racist
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Oketo Fire Department Battles Field Fire Tuesday

Sunflower State Radio -
On November 1, 2022 at approximately 4:17 pm, the...

Impressive Start Propels K-State Past Washburn in Exhibition Play

Derek Nester -
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State used an...

2022 State Volleyball Recap

Sunflower State Radio -
A look around state volleyball with Hanover, Doniphan West and Valley Heights. 

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly doubles fundraising by Derek Schmidt in latest finance reports

Derek Nester -
by Rachel Mipro, Kansas Reflector November 1, 2022 TOPEKA —...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.