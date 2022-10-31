Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/24/2022

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Keith Bramhall, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Commissioner Blaske was not present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 10/17/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase order. Motion passed 2-0.

Reeder & Boeh, Chartered, Troy, KS

For Kelly Fuemmeler contract attorney fees

$6,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6752

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to donate $1,500 for 500 children to the National Child Safety Council through the Marshall County Sheriff’s office. Motion passed 2-0.

Commissioner Bramhall reported that himself, County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker and County Clerk Sandy Wilson participated in the civics day program at the local high school last week.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Home Sewer bill to be paid out of the appropriate account. Motion passed 2-0.

United States Treasury for 941 3rd quarter taxes $80.34

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Reed & Co, Wamego, KS

For 2006 International 7400 Salt/Sand Truck

$47,000.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109386

Norfolk Contracting, Inc., Norfolk, NE

For Constructing Steel beam bridge

$23,900.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109387

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig was contacted regarding the stateline bridge issue. After this year, the crossing of the field will no longer be allowed. Gage County would consider a low water crossing or possibly a modular bridge which would cost $100+K. The previous new bridge construction presented by Marshall County was $192K. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig will continue to discuss this matter with Gage County Road Supervisor.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – possible hire with the Board and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig present to return to open meeting in the Board meeting room at 9:10 a.m. Motion passed 2-0.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board.

Mr. Brinegar presented a Non Residential Building Lease Agreement between Marshall County and the Marysville Fire Department for 2 weeks starting on November 1 to do fire & rescue training in the buildings located in the 600 block of Broadway.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Non Residential Building Lease Agreement between Marshall County and Marysville Fire Department. Motion passed 2-0.

A petition has been filed with the County Clerk to protest the lease-purchase process of funding a new jail. The Board will plan to meet with Jeff Lane of TreanorHL, Eric Stallbaumer of AHRS, Tyler Ellsworth, David Arteberry, Sheriff Tim Ackerman and County Counselor Jason Brinegar in the near future to discuss which direction the Board wishes to go now.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(2) for attorney client privileged discussions regarding contract negotiations with the Board, Jason and Aaron present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:00 a.m. Motion passed 2-0.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

The Board looked through all vouchers presented for payment today.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker presented the Board with the annual settlement of the 2021 taxes. The total amount of taxes billed for 2021 was $26,637,927.40. The total amount of taxes collected and distributed was $26,439,520.72.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve payroll as presented. Motion passed 2-0.

Anita and Mike Welch, Rob Peschel and Ellen Barber of Partnership for Growth met with the Board to discuss the implementation of an Affordable Home Initiative. Mrs. Welch presented the Board with the plans for a Prefabulous Home Initiative and how it could be implemented. Ellen Barber with Marshall County Partnership for Growth is asking the County to give $100,000 out of the ARPA funds to finance this initiative. Commissioner Kickhaefer mentioned that she was hoping that the County could give $100,000 out of the ARPA funds to go towards helping with the child care crisis but has not really thought about housing.

Partnership for Growth annual event will be held on Nov 29 and they would like to honor the commissioners for their support.

Marysville Chief of Police Matt Simpson stopped into the meeting to present each commissioner with a Red Ribbon Week t-shirt and thank them for their support.

Rob Peschel & Ellen Barber further discussed the 11th Terrace street plans. The KDOT Grant for 11th Terrace is contingent upon the construction of the jail. There is a clause in the grant that “if the use changes”, a change request must be submitted to the Grant for approval.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 12:03 p.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.