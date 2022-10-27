KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Regional NewsKansas News

Wichita woman ordered to repay Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims

By: Derek Nester

Date:

WICHITA – (October 27, 2022) – A Wichita woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court on felony charges of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Kansas Medicaid program. Sedgwick County District Judge Christopher Magana sentenced Fisher to repay the Kansas Medicaid system $15,064.28, serve 12 months of probation, complete a theft offender class and perform community service. Fisher pleaded guilty the charges on September 13.

The case was investigated by Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division of Schmidt’s office. Investigators determined that Fisher was a Medicaid beneficiary. Her personal care attendant died in April 2021, but Fisher did not notify the financial management service organization, Independent Living Resource Center in Wichita. Instead, Fisher used the deceased personal care attendant’s personal identification number and submitted false claims to the Medicaid as if the attendant was alive and providing care. Fisher also had the deceased’s payee card and PIN number and was spending the money that Medicaid was providing. The practice continued until March 2021, when the Independent Living Resource Center was conducting an annual update and learned that the personal care attendant had been deceased for nearly a year.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Eve Kemple of Schmidt’s office.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

