Beefmaster breeders from across the globe visited NextGen Cattle Co. and ReproLogix in Kansas on their way to the Beefmaster Breeders United convention. The team included (from left) Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, Bob Weaber, Carlos Gregorio Jiménez Toboada, Andrew Bird, Lauren Lyssy, Guillermo Jiménez, Oscar Cordon, Jon Garza, Solón Guerrero Palma, Elkin Acevedo, Pham Van Gioi, Mario Antonio Marcucci Santizo, Tang Tang Xuan Luu, Mario Francisco Marcucci Bruce, Guillermo Kong Lo, Joel Sanchez, Jachin Sanchez.
Regional NewsAgriculture News

KDA Hosts Beefmaster Trade Team

By: Derek Nester

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Together with the U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. and the Beefmaster Breeders United, the Kansas Department of Agriculture hosted an inbound trade team in mid-October 2022, ahead of the annual Beefmaster Breeders United convention. Trade mission participants were Beefmaster breeders representing six countries: Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, Nicaragua and Vietnam.

“The Beefmaster cattle were the first American composite breed (a combination of Brahman, Hereford and Shorthorn bloodlines). The breed was developed by selecting cattle with economically important traits such as resistance to heat, drought and insects,” said Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, KDA international trade director. “Especially in the hotter, more tropical climates, like those represented on this trade mission, those are very important traits for cattle to have.”

During their stop in Kansas, the cattlemen visited NextGen Cattle Co. in Paxico and ReproLogix in Fort Scott. While at NextGen Cattle Co., the inbound trade team heard from Bob Weaber of Kansas State University, regarding how to bridge the gap between international and U.S. breeds using the EPD (Expected Progeny Difference) system. Weaber also had a bred heifer quality grading activity for the team. During their visit to ReproLogix the team learned about advanced reproductive technologies and had a chance to demonstrate proper semen and embryo handling.

“Trade mission participants represented some of the top Beefmaster breeders from around the world—they have a progressive operation and are continually working to improve their breed through imported genetics. It was an honor for KDA to host them in Kansas,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam.

The inbound trade mission was possible through KDA’s membership in U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc., with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Market Access Program. It is the mission of KDA to support all facets of agriculture, including lending support to those who wish to market and sell beef genetics domestically and internationally. For more information, including upcoming trade mission opportunities, contact Ryan-Numrich at Suzanne.Numrich@ks.gov or 785-564-6704.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

