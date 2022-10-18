Governor Laura Kelly Announces Step to Expand Child Care Access

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced today proposed changes to child care regulations that would expand care options across the state. The suggested changes would allow licensed home providers to increase the number of children they care for if certain safety conditions are met, aligning Kansas with the national average child-to-provider ratio.

“We are working to make it possible for every Kansas family to find an affordable option for child care,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “That’s why we’ve proposed this change and are now wanting to hear from Kansas parents and caregivers about the best path forward.”

The proposed regulation, which will go through the required public comment period, is the culmination of input from parents, childcare providers, child safety experts, and business leaders across the state.

“Our work is to engage all stakeholders and individuals impacted by child care to ensure all voices are heard,” said KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek. “This is an important step towards improving and maintaining safe, stable, and nurturing child care facilities throughout the state.

Kansans are encouraged to provide input on the proposed amendments, which would break down barriers to child care access and give flexibility to providers while maintaining safe, quality care for Kansas children.

An informational meeting for licensed home providers will be held in an online-only format on October 24 from 6-7 p.m. Licensed home providers interested in participating in the meeting can join via Zoom. KDHE will hold a public hearing on October 28 at 10 a.m. at the Curtis State Office Building, 1000 SW Jackson Ave., Suite 530, Topeka, KS.

KDHE is also accepting written comments until October 28 at 5 p.m. via email to Amber Sellers at Amber.Sellers20@ks.gov. Include K.A.R. 28-4-114 in the subject line.

Click here to learn more about child care licensing and the upcoming regulation changes.