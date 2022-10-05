Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 6 – 10/5/2022

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Doniphan West
|11-0
|22-2
|Hanover
|11-0
|23-5
|Centralia
|9-2
|18-6
|Washington County
|8-3
|18-10
|Valley Heights
|7-4
|19-11
|Linn
|6-5
|12-12
|Onaga
|5-6
|11-12
|Frankfort
|5-6
|17-11
|Clifton-Clyde
|4-5
|15-13
|Blue Valley
|2-8
|8-20
|Axtell
|2-9
|5-23
|Troy
|1-11
|4-16
|Wetmore
|0-12
|0-29
Scores from October 4, 2022
**Clifton-Clyde def Linn 14-25, 28-26, 25-19
**Washington County def Clifton-Clyde 25-21, 25-18
**Washington County def Linn 25-20, 13-25, 25-20
**Doniphan West def Frankfort 25-19, 25-19
**Frankfort def Axtell 25-15, 25-20
Doniphan West def Axtell 25-2, 25-17
Onaga def Troy 25-19, 25-22
Troy def Wetmore 25-17, 25-18
Onaga def Wetmore 25-10, 25-15
**Hanover def Centralia 23-25, 25-21, 27-25
Hanover def Valley Heights 25-20, 25-19
**Valley Heights def Centralia 26-24, 25-17
Centralia def Blue Valley 25-15, 25-15
Valley Heights def Blue Valley 25-12, 25-19
**Hanover def Blue Valley 25-10, 25-11
*non-league contest
TOURNEY RESULTS
Thursday, September 29
Doniphan West Double Dual
Doniphan West def Riverside 25-7, 25-9
Doniphan West def Riverside 25-12, 25-16
Saturday, October 1
Onaga Tournament
Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-13, 25-17
Frankfort def Onaga 25-14, 25-21
Frankfort def Rural Vista 25-17, 25-15
Frankfort def Wabaunsee 25-19, 21-25, 25-13
Frankfort def Wetmore 25-10, 25-17
Wabaunsee def Onaga 25-13, 25-17
Wabaunsee def Blue Valley 11-25, 25-8, 25-7
Wabaunsee def Wetmore 25-13, 25-10
Onaga def Blue Valley 25-15, 25-23
Onaga def Rural Vista 25-19, 25-21
Onaga def Wetmore 25-8, 25-10
Blue Valley def Rural Vista 25-23, 28-26
Blue Valley def Wetmore 25-18, 25-18
Rural Vista def Wetmore 25-1, 25-13
1st Place – Frankfort 4th Place – Blue Valley
2nd Place – Wabaunsee 5th Place – Rural Vista
3rd Place – Onaga 6th Place – Wetmore
Valley Falls Invitational
Maur Hill/Mount Academy def Axtell 25-22, 25-6
Horton def Axtell 25-15, 25-17
Maranatha def Axtell 25-20, 25-21
Jackson Heights def Axtell 25-14, 25-17
Centralia def Valley Falls 25-4, 25-17
Centralia def McLouth 25-16, 23-25, 25-8
Centralia def Oskaloosa 25-11, 25-19
Centralia def Leavenworth 25-11, 25-19
Maranatha def Centralia 23-25, 25-20, 25-27
Centralia def McClouth 25-10, 25-12
3rd Place – Centralia
Rock Hills Invitational Tournament
Linn def St. John’s-Tipton 25-18, 25-19
Linn def Logan-Palco 25-10, 25-17
Linn def Pike Valley 25-11, 25-8
Semifinals
Linn def Rock Hills 25-14, 25-20
Championship
Linn def Republic County 21-25, 25-16, 25-23
Concordia Tournament
Concordia def Hanover 25-14, 25-22
Beloit def Hanover 25-20, 25-17
Hanover def Minneapolis 26-24, 25-5
Southeast Saline def Hanover 26-24, 25-22
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, October 11
at Onaga – Centralia, Clifton-Clyde, Frankfort
at Blue Valley – Axtell, Washington County
at Hanover – Wetmore, Doniphan West
at Troy – Linn, Valley Heights
Riverside Tournament
Doniphan West
Troy