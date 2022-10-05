KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Local SportsKNDY Sports

Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 6 – 10/5/2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Team League Overall
Doniphan West 11-0 22-2
Hanover 11-0 23-5
Centralia 9-2 18-6
Washington County 8-3 18-10
Valley Heights 7-4 19-11
Linn 6-5 12-12
Onaga 5-6 11-12
Frankfort 5-6 17-11
Clifton-Clyde 4-5 15-13
Blue Valley 2-8 8-20
Axtell 2-9 5-23
Troy 1-11 4-16
Wetmore 0-12 0-29

 

Scores from October 4, 2022
**Clifton-Clyde def Linn 14-25, 28-26, 25-19
**Washington County def Clifton-Clyde 25-21, 25-18
**Washington County def Linn 25-20, 13-25, 25-20
**Doniphan West def Frankfort 25-19, 25-19
**Frankfort def Axtell 25-15, 25-20
Doniphan West def Axtell 25-2, 25-17
Onaga def Troy 25-19, 25-22
Troy def Wetmore 25-17, 25-18
Onaga def Wetmore 25-10, 25-15
**Hanover def Centralia 23-25, 25-21, 27-25
Hanover def Valley Heights 25-20, 25-19
**Valley Heights def Centralia 26-24, 25-17
Centralia def Blue Valley 25-15, 25-15
Valley Heights def Blue Valley 25-12, 25-19
**Hanover def Blue Valley 25-10, 25-11
*non-league contest

TOURNEY RESULTS

Thursday, September 29
Doniphan West Double Dual
Doniphan West def Riverside 25-7, 25-9
Doniphan West def Riverside 25-12, 25-16

Saturday, October 1

Onaga Tournament
Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-13, 25-17
Frankfort def Onaga 25-14, 25-21
Frankfort def Rural Vista 25-17, 25-15
Frankfort def Wabaunsee 25-19, 21-25, 25-13
Frankfort def Wetmore 25-10, 25-17
Wabaunsee def Onaga 25-13, 25-17
Wabaunsee def Blue Valley 11-25, 25-8, 25-7
Wabaunsee def Wetmore 25-13, 25-10
Onaga def Blue Valley 25-15, 25-23
Onaga def Rural Vista 25-19, 25-21
Onaga def Wetmore 25-8, 25-10
Blue Valley def Rural Vista 25-23, 28-26
Blue Valley def Wetmore 25-18, 25-18
Rural Vista def Wetmore 25-1, 25-13
1st Place – Frankfort 4th Place – Blue Valley
2nd Place – Wabaunsee 5th Place – Rural Vista
3rd Place – Onaga 6th Place – Wetmore

Valley Falls Invitational
Maur Hill/Mount Academy def Axtell 25-22, 25-6
Horton def Axtell 25-15, 25-17
Maranatha def Axtell 25-20, 25-21
Jackson Heights def Axtell 25-14, 25-17
Centralia def Valley Falls 25-4, 25-17
Centralia def McLouth 25-16, 23-25, 25-8
Centralia def Oskaloosa 25-11, 25-19
Centralia def Leavenworth 25-11, 25-19
Maranatha def Centralia 23-25, 25-20, 25-27
Centralia def McClouth 25-10, 25-12
3rd Place – Centralia

Rock Hills Invitational Tournament
Linn def St. John’s-Tipton 25-18, 25-19
Linn def Logan-Palco 25-10, 25-17
Linn def Pike Valley 25-11, 25-8
Semifinals
Linn def Rock Hills 25-14, 25-20
Championship
Linn def Republic County 21-25, 25-16, 25-23

Concordia Tournament
Concordia def Hanover 25-14, 25-22
Beloit def Hanover 25-20, 25-17
Hanover def Minneapolis 26-24, 25-5
Southeast Saline def Hanover 26-24, 25-22

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, October 11
at Onaga – Centralia, Clifton-Clyde, Frankfort
at Blue Valley – Axtell, Washington County
at Hanover – Wetmore, Doniphan West
at Troy – Linn, Valley Heights

Riverside Tournament
Doniphan West
Troy

Derek Nester
