Cloud Co. Comm. College Music Department Presenting Fall Concert

Cloud County Community College’s Music Department will present its Fall Choral Concert on Wednesday, October 12. The concert, which is free, will be at 7 p.m. in Cook Theatre on the Concordia campus.

The concert will feature the Cloud County Community Chorale and the Cloud 9 Jazz Choir. The concert will also see the premiere of two new choirs – the Nephelai Women’s Chorus and the Radiatus Men’s Chorus.

The new women’s chorus is named after the Nephelai, who were Greek nymphs of clouds and rain. Most artists depict them as young, beautiful women pouring water from pitchers. The men’s chorus’ name comes from Radiatus, the Latin word for rays of sunlight that shine through clouds.

The women’s chorus will perform “Who can Sail,” a Finnish folk song, and “La Paloma Se Fué,” a Puerto Rican folk song. The men’s chorus will sing “Carry on My Wayward Son,” as performed by the rock group Kansas, and “I Wish I Was Single Again,” an English folk song.

The Community Chorale is a non-auditioned, community vocal ensemble that is open to singers from both the college and area communities. The Chorale will perform several selections, including “Oh Susanna,” “Kyrie,” and “My God is a Rock.”

Cloud 9 Jazz Choir is an elite vocal music ensemble at Cloud. This auditioned choir consists of only nine singers divided into SATB (soprano, alto, tenor, and bass) parts. The Choir will perform “The Autumn Leaves,” “Ticket to Ride,” and “I Love a Rainy Night.” They will also perform one song with the men’s chorus, “MLK.”

For those who cannot make it to the concert, it will also be livestreamed on YouTube. It will be on the college channel, which can be found by searching for “Cloud Thunderbirds.”

All groups are under the direction of Christopher Langsford, instructor in music at Cloud County. He can be reached at chris.langsford@cloud.edu with questions about the event.