KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKDNS NewsKNDY News

Cloud Co. Comm. College Music Department Presenting Fall Concert

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

Cloud County Community College’s Music Department will present its Fall Choral Concert on Wednesday, October 12. The concert, which is free, will be at 7 p.m. in Cook Theatre on the Concordia campus.

The concert will feature the Cloud County Community Chorale and the Cloud 9 Jazz Choir. The concert will also see the premiere of two new choirs – the Nephelai Women’s Chorus and the Radiatus Men’s Chorus.

The new women’s chorus is named after the Nephelai, who were Greek nymphs of clouds and rain. Most artists depict them as young, beautiful women pouring water from pitchers. The men’s chorus’ name comes from Radiatus, the Latin word for rays of sunlight that shine through clouds.

The women’s chorus will perform “Who can Sail,” a Finnish folk song, and “La Paloma Se Fué,” a Puerto Rican folk song. The men’s chorus will sing “Carry on My Wayward Son,” as performed by the rock group Kansas, and “I Wish I Was Single Again,” an English folk song.

The Community Chorale is a non-auditioned, community vocal ensemble that is open to singers from both the college and area communities. The Chorale will perform several selections, including “Oh Susanna,” “Kyrie,” and “My God is a Rock.”

Cloud 9 Jazz Choir is an elite vocal music ensemble at Cloud. This auditioned choir consists of only nine singers divided into SATB (soprano, alto, tenor, and bass) parts. The Choir will perform “The Autumn Leaves,” “Ticket to Ride,” and “I Love a Rainy Night.” They will also perform one song with the men’s chorus, “MLK.”

For those who cannot make it to the concert, it will also be livestreamed on YouTube. It will be on the college channel, which can be found by searching for “Cloud Thunderbirds.”

All groups are under the direction of Christopher Langsford, instructor in music at Cloud County. He can be reached at chris.langsford@cloud.edu with questions about the event.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTwin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 6 – 10/5/2022
Next articleKCC schedules public workshop for Evergy to explain dramatic increase in capital spending plan
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

KCC schedules public workshop for Evergy to explain dramatic increase in capital spending plan

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has scheduled a...

Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 6 – 10/5/2022

Derek Nester -
Team League Overall Doniphan West 11-0 22-2 Hanover 11-0 23-5 Centralia 9-2 18-6 Washington County 8-3 18-10 Valley Heights 7-4 19-11 Linn 6-5 12-12 Onaga 5-6 11-12 Frankfort 5-6 17-11 Clifton-Clyde 4-5 15-13 Blue Valley 2-8 8-20 Axtell 2-9 5-23 Troy 1-11 4-16 Wetmore 0-12 0-29   Scores from October 4, 2022...

Kansas observes Energy Efficiency Day on October 5

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – Wednesday, October 5 is Kansas Energy Efficiency Day....

Governor Laura Kelly Wraps Up Statewide Prosperity on the Plains Tour

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – As new private sector investment in Kansas since...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.