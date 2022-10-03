KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
College SportsKansas Jayhawks

No. 17/19 Kansas at Oklahoma to Kickoff at 11 a.m. on October 15

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a three-game home stand, the No. 17/19 Kansas Jayhawks will head to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m., the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will air on ABC or ESPN2.

The game at Oklahoma will be Kansas’ third road test of the 2022 season, after Kansas defeated West Virginia, 55-42, on Sept. 10 and Houston, 48-30, on Sept. 17. The game will come after Kansas hosts ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time in a battle of the unbeatens on Saturday, October 8 vs. No. 17/18 TCU.

The matchup between the Jayhawks and Sooners will be the 113th meeting between the two teams, which dates back to 1903. Oklahoma holds the series advantage, 79-27-6, including a 41-13-3 advantage in games played in Norman.

Prior to the road test at Oklahoma, No. 17/19 Kansas will take on No. 17/18 TCU on Saturday, Oct. 8 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Fans looking to attend Kansas’ matchup with TCU on Oct. 8 can purchase single-game tickets in advance to avoid lines on game day here.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKansas Football to Host ESPN College GameDay for the First Time
Next articleDuke, Martinez Named Big 12 Players of the Week
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

K-State Travels to Ames for Nighttime Contest

Derek Nester -
Via K-State Athletics Game 6 20/20 K-State at Iowa State Date: Saturday, October...

Duke, Martinez Named Big 12 Players of the Week

Derek Nester -
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – For the second-consecutive week,...

Kansas Football to Host ESPN College GameDay for the First Time

Derek Nester -
Via Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – ESPN College GameDay is...

Chiefs Start Quickly and Never Let Up in Dominant Victory over Tampa Bay

Derek Nester -
By Matt McMullen - Chiefs.com The Kansas City Chiefs reminded...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.