Kansas Football to Host ESPN College GameDay for the First Time

- Advertisement -

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – ESPN College GameDay is coming to the campus of the University of Kansas, ESPN announced today, marking the first time the Jayhawks will be featured on College GameDay at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Kansas’ 5-0 start has been one of the best storylines of college football this season, as the Jayhawks enter Saturday’s matchup with TCU with a 5-0 record for the first time since 2009. Kansas enters Saturday’s matchup following back-to-back home wins against Duke (Sept. 24, 35-27) and Iowa State (Oct. 1, 14-11).

Kansas will take the field against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. CT on FS1. The meeting between the two teams will be the 39th in the series history, where TCU holds an advantage, 25-9-4.

Fans looking to attend Saturday’s game vs. TCU can purchase tickets here.

2022 Season Locations

DATE LOCATION GAME

Sept. 1 Pittsburgh, PA No. 17 Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 31

Sept. 3 Columbus, OH No. 2 Ohio State 21, No. 5 Notre Dame 10

Sept. 10 Austin, TX No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19

Sept. 17 Boone, NC Appalachian State 32, Troy 28

Sept. 24 Knoxville, TN Tennessee 38, No. 20 Florida 33

Oct. 1 Clemson, S.C. No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 NC State