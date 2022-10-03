KBI Investigating Offer-Involved Shooting In Lawrence

- Advertisement -

DOUGLAS COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Lawrence Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, to request KBI assistance investigating the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Lawrence Police Department received a report of a burglary and broken window at a residence at 1715 E. 21st Terrace in Lawrence. When they responded, they learned a male subject was likely inside. The homeowner was not present at the time.

Officers did not enter the residence. They were attempting to learn more information about the suspect.

The man, who was later identified as Michael S. Blanck, 43, of Lawrence, eventually came out of the residence. Officers then attempted to make verbal contact with him at the front of the house. During this interaction, Blanck pulled out a handgun and pointed it at officers. At this time, three of the five responding officers fired. Multiple rounds struck Blanck. The shooting occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m.

EMS responded and pronounced Blanck deceased at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.