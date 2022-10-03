KBI Conducting Death Investigations In Labette County

- Advertisement -

LABETTE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two subjects were found dead Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas.

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance on Monday, Oct. 3, at approximately 9:10 a.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene to investigate.

The investigation indicates that Monday morning around 8:30 a.m., the Labette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who had discovered two bodies when he went to 693 16000 Rd., in Mound Valley, to check on his friends.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they discovered the decomposing bodies of a male and female subject. They have not yet been positively identified.

The circumstances of their deaths are considered suspicious. Autopsies are scheduled.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.