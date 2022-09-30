Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/26/2022

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 09/19/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting as amended. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Home Sewer invoice to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Municipal Supply Inc of Wichita $1,575.88

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

National Sign Co, Ottawa, KS

For misc signs

$2,078.16-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109374

Ketter Construction, Home, Ks

For machine hire

$15,325.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109376

Hall Brothers, Inc, Marysville, KS

For Onxy mastic blacktop sealing Oketo blacktop/Pheasant Rd

$233,139.20-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109375

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. The skid loader leases are due in the near future. The plan is to re-rent the smaller skid loader for $6,000 for up to 250 hours and get a new larger skid loader for $8,500 for up to 500 hours.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to move forward with the John Deere skid loader leases from Landmark for the above referenced amounts. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Parker Price attended the Solid Waste conference last week in Wichita. A lot of the discussion was based around cell phone batteries causing trailer fires and to be proactive in avoiding these situations.

Kurtis Geisler with Gavel Roads Online Auctions met with the Board to educate them on the types of services they offer.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Marshall Co Conservation District

For 3rd quarter draw

$10,875.00-County General Fund-P.O. #6756

Marshall County Partnership 4 Growth

For 3rd quarter draw

$13,750.00-County General Fund-P.O. #6757

Twin Valley Developmental Services

For 3rd quarter draw

$13,750.00-County General Fund-P.O. #6758

Pawnee Mental Health

For 3rd quarter draw

$29,488.50-County General Fund-P.O. #6759

Marshall County Fair

For 3rd quarter draw

$7,400.00-County General Fund-P.O.#6760

Marshall County Historical Society

For 3rd quarter draw

$3,750.00-County General Fund-P.O. #6761

4-H Fair Building

For 3rd quarter draw

$2,625.00-County General Fund-P.O. #6762

Axtell Ambulance

3rd quarter draw

$8,000.00-Ambulance Fund-P.O. #6763

Frankfort Ambulance

3rd quarter draw

$11,000.00-Ambulance Fund-P.O. #6764

Waterville Ambulance

3rd quarter draw

$9,250.00-Ambulance Fund-P.O. #6765

City of Marysville

For Red Ribbon Week donation

$5,000.00-Special Alcohol Fund-P.O. #6766

Underground Vaults & Storage, Hutchinson, KS

For Lease/Rental/Storage

$2,919.05-District Court Fund-P.O. #6749

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. The demolition of the health department and 2 adjoining buildings will not begin until prior owner has everything out of the building and then the closing can occur on or prior to October 31, 2022.

Marysville City Administrator Austin St. John and Marysville City Mayor Jason Barnes met with the Board. Marysville City Council is making plans to improve 11th Road, 12th Road and Keystone Road. They have approached Marysville Township for assistance and the Township is not interested in contributing to this project. Mr. St. John and Mr. Barnes met with the Board to see if the County would be interested in partnering with the City on these projects. The City currently pays for 50% of the cost of rock for the township portions of these roads.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization applications. Unanimous.

Joe & Michelle Whitesell – new home, Marysville, KS

James Kotapish Trust – new ag building, rural Blue Rapids

Gary & Victoria Broxterman – new home, Axtell

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 10:57 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.