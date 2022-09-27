Search

Tractor fire reported near Leonardville on September 27th. Courtesy of the Riley Co. Fire District #1 Facebook page.
Local NewsKNDY News

Tractor Fire Reported Tuesday Near Leonardville

By: Derek Nester

Date:

At 1:30 p.m. September 27, Riley County Fire District #1 was dispatched to reports of a vehicle fire located near Fairview Church Road and Walnut Creek Road near Leonardville in northern Riley County. Upon arrival, volunteer crews found a John Deere silage chopper tractor fully engulfed in flame.

Seven volunteer firefighters responded on three apparatus. They were able to extinguish the fire in one hour and keep it from spreading to fields. No injuries were reported. The damage estimate is not currently available, but the tractor was a total loss.

“Losing a piece of equipment like this is a major setback for a farm. It’s always sad to see this kind of destruction, but we’re grateful no one was hurt.” said Russel Stukey, Emergency Services Director and Fire Chief.

Riley County Fire District #1 provides primary fire protection and emergency response to protect the lives and property of residents, businesses, and visitors across the unincorporated areas of Riley County, Kansas as well as several local communities inside the district including Leonardville, Ogden, and Randolph. Our primary response area includes suburban and rural areas totaling approximately 450 square miles and automatic aid with the City of Manhattan and the City of Riley.

Courtesy of the Riley County Fire District #1 Facebook page. 

