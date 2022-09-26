Kansas Basketball Announces Details for 38th Annual Late Night in the Phog on October 14

- Advertisement -

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and the unveiling of the 2022 Men’s Basketball National Championship banner will headline the 38th edition of Late Night in the Phog presented by HyVee and supported by adidas. This year’s event is set for Friday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m., inside historic Allen Fieldhouse.

One of the greatest centers in NBA history, O’Neal will be on hand in a bit of a different role to help the Kansas Men’s and Women’s Basketball programs kick off the 2022-23 season. O’Neal, known now as DJ Diesel, will perform an energetic and fast-paced set on James Naismith Court in front of a frenzied Allen Fieldhouse crowd.

Not only will the night feature a performance from DJ Diesel, Coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks will celebrate their 2022 National Championship in style by unfurling the latest banner to hang in the rafters of Allen Fieldhouse. The returning players from last year’s squad will also receive their championship rings in a special ceremony that will surely be a highlight of the night.

Late Night will continue to be a free event for fans, however, tickets have to be claimed online in advance. All seating outside of the student section will be reserved. Tickets will be made available to all Williams Education Fund members first. Remaining inventory will be made available to the public. Students will also have to claim a ticket online. Sports Combo holders will have access first for three days, and then general students will have a chance to claim tickets. All tickets are based on availability and the request timeline below.

Students will also have two options during the claim process.

Option 1: Sit in sections 9, 10 and 10A during the event, and then have access to the court during DJ Diesel’s performance.

Option 2: Sit in the traditional student section general admission seating on the north end of the Fieldhouse.

Option 1 will be limited and claimed on a first-come, first-served basis. Student gates will open at 4:45 p.m. General public gates will open at 5 p.m. for the event. The below details the timeline for event communications regarding claiming tickets for Late Night.

Ticket Reservation Timeline:

Hall of Fame Donors and Student Combo Pass Holders: Wednesday, September 28th

Champion Donors: Thursday, September 29th

Olympian to Legend Donors: Friday, September 30th

MVP to Outland Donors, Faculty/Staff and General Student Body: Monday, October 3rd

General Public: Tuesday, October 4th

ADA seating will be on the east side of the court for the event and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited mobility patrons will be able to sit in sections 9 and 14 and hearing-impaired patrons in sections F and G, both on a first-come, first-served basis. Those needing ADA, limited mobility or hearing-impaired seating should all enter through gate 11.

In addition to the concert from DJ Diesel and the recognition of the 2022 National Champions, Late Night in the Phog will feature a re-imagined run of show designed to enhance the fan experience. Among the new features fans can expect include:

A new staging look

Music by the KU Pep Band and DJ Chika Takai, an official DJ of the Atlanta Hawks

Two on-mic hosts to engage the crowd and student-athletes; Chris Miles, the 16-time NBA All-Star Jam Session Host and Katerina Kountouris, the in-arena host for the Sacramento Kings

Routines from KU’s spirit squad and dance teams

Videos from KU’s award-winning Rock Chalk Video department

Enhanced coach and player introductions and interactions, and scrimmages

DJ Diesel, the headliner of the event, began composing rap music in 1993. Besides his Hall of Fame basketball career, O’Neal has been featured in movies, television, video games and much more. He currently produces electronic music and tours the world. In Oct. 2021, he made his concert debut as DJ Diesel at the 2021 Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.

Fans are once again encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which Kansas Athletics will donate to Just Food of Douglas County. Non-perishable food and monetary donations supporting Just Food will be accepted throughout the day.

Free parking will be available in Lot 90, east and south of Allen Fieldhouse across Naismith Drive, beginning at noon. Fans may also park in in the parking garage just north of Allen Fieldhouse with hourly rates until 4 p.m., at which time garage parking will be $5 per car. Lower levels of the parking garage will be reserved. All other normal campus parking rules apply.

Kansas Athletics will also host Phog Fest on the front lawn of Allen Fieldhouse before Late Night, with activities starting at 2 p.m. It will have activities for all fans to enjoy leading up to Late Night, including the Hawk Zone with inflatable games, music and much more. Phog Fest will also include food trucks, giveaways from a variety of sponsors, interactive displays and more.

In accordance with the University of Kansas, KU’s clear-bag policy and walk-through metal detectors will be enforced for those entering Allen Fieldhouse.

Continuing a fan-favorite Late Night in the Phog tradition, two individuals will have the opportunity to win $10,000 from Self by making a half-court shot at Late Night.

Season tickets for men’s and women’s basketball are still available for the 2022-23 season. To become a season ticket holder, please click here or call the Kansas Athletics Ticket Office at 800-324-HAWKS. The link will take you to a seat map where you can select your seats in Allen Fieldhouse.