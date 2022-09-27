11th Annual Loss Of A Child Memorial Service Will Be September 26

- Advertisement -

MARYSVILLE – The Loss of a Child Grief Support Group, Marysville, will host their 11th annual Memory Service on Sunday, Oct. 9th, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. Parents, family members and friends of the children who have died will gather together to celebrate the lives and memories of our beloved children. If you have lost a child at any age you are especially welcomed to attend.

The Memory Service is hosted by the Loss of a Child Grief Support Group and sponsored by Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH).

This year’s memory service will feature a very moving video, “How to Speak about the Loss of a Child,’ featuring Penny Kreitzer. Penny lost her 21-year-old daughter in a tragic accident. She discusses many of the circumstances and feelings most of us have had to deal with in the loss of our child(ren).

Pastor Miller of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church will give an opening prayer at the Memory Service, followed by a welcome from Phyllis Craig. Keith and Patty Holle will sing a duet, “It Is Well with My Soul”. The service will include a candle-lighting ceremony as we remember and honor our children, along with a special candle lit for Todd Carter, and a memory video featuring photos of our children. A balloon lift with a poem will conclude the service.

“As long as we remember, our children will continue to live in our hearts,” said Cheryl Stohs, one of the coordinators for the service.

The Loss of a Child Grief Support Group is sponsored by CMH and meets at 7:00 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the hospital’s South Plaza Conference Room.

A second bereavement group hosted at CMH is open to those who are grieving any loss, and is facilitated by Meadowlark Hospice. This bereavement group meets the fourth Thursday of each month at CMH’s South Plaza at 4:00 p.m.

For more information about the memory service for the Loss of a Child Grief Support Group, please contact Cheryl Stohs at 785-562-6180.