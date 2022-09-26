Search

K-State at Iowa State Game Set for Night Kick

By: Derek Nester

Date:

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Oct. 8 contest at Iowa State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be shown on ESPNU.

It is the first time the Wildcats will play on ESPNU since a 31-12 home win over TCU last season. K-State will be looking to break a two-game losing skid to the Cyclones, while they Wildcats are in search of their first win in Ames since 2016.

Coming off its 41-34 victory at No. 6 Oklahoma and entering the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season, 25th-ranked Kansas State hosts Texas Tech on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game is set for an 11 a.m., kick and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Less than 1,000 tickets remain for the game against the Red Raiders as the Wildcats are in search of their fourth sellout crowd in as many games this season. Tickets can be purchased online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 8

Texas vs. Oklahoma [Dallas, Texas] 11 a.m. ABC
TCU at Kansas 11 a.m. FS1
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 2:30 p.m. FOX or FS1
K-State at Iowa State 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
