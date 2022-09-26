Kansas vs. TCU Kickoff Set for 11 a.m. on FS1

- Advertisement -

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ October 8 Big 12 Conference matchup with TCU will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday. The game will be Kansas’ sixth of the season and will air on FS1.

The matchup between the Jayhawks and Horned Frogs will be the 38th all-time meeting between the two teams, with TCU leading the series at 25-9-4. The game will be the 19th in Lawrence, where TCU holds the advantage at 11-7.

The 11 a.m. kickoff will be Kansas’ second at that time this season and its second game on FS1. The Jayhawks recently defeated Duke, 35-27, on FS1 in their only 11 a.m. game this season.

Kansas currently stands at 4-0, including 1-0 in Big 12 play. Kansas will take on Iowa State in its second of three-straight home games on October 1 at 2:30 p.m.

Fans looking to attend the Kansas vs. Iowa State game on Saturday, October 1 can purchase single-game tickets in advance to avoid lines on game day. In addition, mini packs and season tickets are available with season tickets starting as low as $185. Tickets can be purchased here.