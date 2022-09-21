Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 4 – 9/21/2022

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Hanover
|8-0
|17-2
|Doniphan West
|7-0
|15-2
|Valley Heights
|6-1
|14-5
|Centralia
|6-2
|15-4
|Washington County
|6-2
|14-9
|Clifton-Clyde
|4-4
|9-10
|Frankfort
|4-5
|7-7
|Linn
|4-5
|7-8
|Onaga
|2-5
|7-9
|Blue Valley
|2-5
|4-10
|Axtell
|2-6
|4-11
|Troy
|0-9
|2-12
|Wetmore
|0-8
|0-14
Scores from September 20, 2022
Hanover def Centralia 25-23, 19-25, 25-23
Hanover def Wetmore 25-9, 25-5
Centralia def Wetmore 25-8, 25-4
Valley Heights def Clifton-Clyde 25-22, 25-17
Clifton-Clyde def Axtell 25-10, 18-25, 25-13
**Valley Heights def Axtell 25-12, 25-10
Frankfort def Troy 25-19, 25-17
Doniphan West def Frankfort 25-21, 25-20
**Doniphan West def Troy 25-13, 25-14
**Onaga def Blue Valley 25-21, 25-11
**Onaga def Linn 25-20, 25-21
Washington County def Onaga 25-15, 25-16
Washington County def Linn 25-19, 26-24
Linn def Blue Valley 25-9, 25-19
Washington County/Blue Valley did not play
**denotes non-league match
TOURNEY RESULTS
Saturday, September 17
Republic County Invitational
Hanover def Republic County 25-20, 25-12
Hanover def Clay Center 21-25, 25-22, 25-15
Hanover def Washington County 25-12, 25-13
Clay Center def Washington County 19-25, 25-13, 25-14
Washington County def Republic Co 25-8, 25-14
Beloit def Clifton-Clyde 25-15, 25-13
Smith Center def Clifton-Clyde 25-17, 25-9
Clifton-Clyde def Pike Valley 25-16, 25-12
Semi-Finals
Smith Center def Hanover 21-25, 29-27, 25-21
Third Place Match
Clay Center def Hanover 25-14, 20-25, 25-22
Consolation Bracket
Republic County def Clifton-Clyde 26-24, 25-21
Washington County def Pike Valley 25-6, 25-10
Fifth Place Match
Washington County def Republic Co 25-21, 25-14
Seventh Place Match
Clifton-Clyde def Pike Valley 25-21, 25-23
Fourth Place: Hanover
Fifth Place: Washington County
Seventh Place: Clifton-Clyde
Hiawatha Invitational
Doniphan West def Atchison 25-9, 25-6
Doniphan West def Jeff Co North 20-25, 25-18, 25-17
Lafayette def Doniphan West 25-23, 25-22
Doniphan West def Bishop Seabury 25-12, 25-14
Hiawatha def Troy 25-9, 25-14
Troy def Bishop Seabury 25-22, 25-19
Troy def Atchison 25-16, 15-25, 25-14
Centralia def Horton 25-13, 25-20
Centralia def Lafayette 25-14, 17-25, 29-27
Centralia def Troy 25-17, 25-11
Centralia def Atchison 25-16, 25-16
Semi-Finals
Centralia def Lafayette 25-18, 25-13
Hiawatha def Doniphan West 25-9, 25-18
Finals
Hiawatha def Centralia 25-13, 25-20
Consolation
Doniphan West def Lafayette 25-17, 25-18
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, September 27
at Washington County – D West, Wetmore, Valley Hts
at Linn – Clifton-Clyde, Troy
at Frankfort – Hanover, Blue Valley
at Axtell – Centralia, Onaga
Thursday, September 22
Troy Triangular
Troy vs Pleasant Ridge
Troy vs Riverside
Saturday, September 24
Axtell Invitational
Axtell, Wetmore, Frankfort, Linn, Valley Heights
Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley, Clifton-Clyde