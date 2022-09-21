Search

Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 4 – 9/21/2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Team League Overall
Hanover 8-0 17-2
Doniphan West 7-0 15-2
Valley Heights 6-1 14-5
Centralia 6-2 15-4
Washington County 6-2 14-9
Clifton-Clyde 4-4 9-10
Frankfort 4-5 7-7
Linn 4-5 7-8
Onaga 2-5 7-9
Blue Valley 2-5 4-10
Axtell 2-6 4-11
Troy 0-9 2-12
Wetmore 0-8 0-14

 

Scores from September 20, 2022
Hanover def Centralia 25-23, 19-25, 25-23
Hanover def Wetmore 25-9, 25-5
Centralia def Wetmore 25-8, 25-4
Valley Heights def Clifton-Clyde 25-22, 25-17
Clifton-Clyde def Axtell 25-10, 18-25, 25-13
**Valley Heights def Axtell 25-12, 25-10
Frankfort def Troy 25-19, 25-17
Doniphan West def Frankfort 25-21, 25-20
**Doniphan West def Troy 25-13, 25-14
**Onaga def Blue Valley 25-21, 25-11
**Onaga def Linn 25-20, 25-21
Washington County def Onaga 25-15, 25-16
Washington County def Linn 25-19, 26-24
Linn def Blue Valley 25-9, 25-19
Washington County/Blue Valley did not play
**denotes non-league match

TOURNEY RESULTS

Saturday, September 17

Republic County Invitational
Hanover def Republic County 25-20, 25-12
Hanover def Clay Center 21-25, 25-22, 25-15
Hanover def Washington County 25-12, 25-13
Clay Center def Washington County 19-25, 25-13, 25-14
Washington County def Republic Co 25-8, 25-14
Beloit def Clifton-Clyde 25-15, 25-13
Smith Center def Clifton-Clyde 25-17, 25-9
Clifton-Clyde def Pike Valley 25-16, 25-12
Semi-Finals
Smith Center def Hanover 21-25, 29-27, 25-21
Third Place Match
Clay Center def Hanover 25-14, 20-25, 25-22
Consolation Bracket
Republic County def Clifton-Clyde 26-24, 25-21
Washington County def Pike Valley 25-6, 25-10
Fifth Place Match
Washington County def Republic Co 25-21, 25-14
Seventh Place Match
Clifton-Clyde def Pike Valley 25-21, 25-23
Fourth Place: Hanover
Fifth Place: Washington County
Seventh Place: Clifton-Clyde

Hiawatha Invitational
Doniphan West def Atchison 25-9, 25-6
Doniphan West def Jeff Co North 20-25, 25-18, 25-17
Lafayette def Doniphan West 25-23, 25-22
Doniphan West def Bishop Seabury 25-12, 25-14
Hiawatha def Troy 25-9, 25-14
Troy def Bishop Seabury 25-22, 25-19
Troy def Atchison 25-16, 15-25, 25-14
Centralia def Horton 25-13, 25-20
Centralia def Lafayette 25-14, 17-25, 29-27
Centralia def Troy 25-17, 25-11
Centralia def Atchison 25-16, 25-16
Semi-Finals
Centralia def Lafayette 25-18, 25-13
Hiawatha def Doniphan West 25-9, 25-18
Finals
Hiawatha def Centralia 25-13, 25-20
Consolation
Doniphan West def Lafayette 25-17, 25-18

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, September 27
at Washington County – D West, Wetmore, Valley Hts
at Linn – Clifton-Clyde, Troy
at Frankfort – Hanover, Blue Valley
at Axtell – Centralia, Onaga

Thursday, September 22
Troy Triangular
Troy vs Pleasant Ridge
Troy vs Riverside

Saturday, September 24
Axtell Invitational
Axtell, Wetmore, Frankfort, Linn, Valley Heights

Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley, Clifton-Clyde

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
