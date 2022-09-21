Big 12 Commissioner Yormark Announces Staff Reorganization

- Advertisement -

Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark has announced an office reorganization that includes a new business vertical, modernization of titles, depth in staffing and promotions.

As part of the new structure, the Conference office has identified the following departments: Office of the Commissioner; Accounting & Human Services; Communications; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Governance; Legal Affairs & Compliance; Marketing, Branding & Licensing; Sales & Ticketing; Sports & Championship Administration; and Television, Digital Production & Technology.

The following promotions were announced: Elevating to Vice President are Jessica Presnall (Legal Affairs & Compliance), Bob Burda (Communications), and David Flores (Governance). Advancing to Senior Director are Logan Phillip (Legal Affairs & Compliance), Joni Lehmann (Communications), Justin Nusser (Television, Digital Production and Technology), and Jenny McGhee (Competition).

Brad Clements (Competition, Special Events & Hospitality), John Payne (Competition), and David Waxman (Communications) were promoted to associate directors; and Sara Stanley (Social Media) to Assistant Director.

Theresa Alaimo has joined the Big 12 in the role of Executive Assistant to the Commissioner, working alongside Melanie Krumbholz, Executive Assistant to the Commissioner & Manager of Executive Affairs. Additional new staff members will be announced as finalized.

“This re-organization best positions the Conference office to serve our member institutions,” said Yormark. “With 12 new positions and the addition of a business vertical, it enables us to activate in critically important areas as we contemporize the Big 12 brand, focus on the Conference narrative, innovation, storytelling and driving revenue.”