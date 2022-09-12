Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/6/2022

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 08/29/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Hanover Electric, Inc., Hanover, KS

For uninstall & reinstall of generator

$1,975.34-Health Building Fund-P.O. #6687

Merck

For private vaccines

$5,655.69-Health Fund-P.O. #6688

GlaxoSmithKline

For private vaccines

$8,975.06-Health Fund-P.O. #6689

Centralized Court Payment Center

For diversion payments to be disbursed

$2,619.00-Diversion Fund-P.O. #6744

Community Memorial Healthcare, Marysville, KS

For August Sales Tax

$109,788.75-Sales Tax Fund-P.O. #6745

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate fund. Unanimous.

Evergy – 2 lift stations $131.14

Linda Weber – wages $161.61

Charlie Schwindamann – contract labor $265.00

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Reimbursement from ARPA to Marshall County for Leslie Jeter payroll reimbursement. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to appoint Beverly Hedke as the Treasurer for Cottage Hill township too fullfill the unexpired term of Jerry Hedke. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Federal Surplus Property Management Eligibility application. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board.

Mr. Brinegar recently replied to a Voter Psychology open records request denying the request as the information requested was not open records. The Board will sign a letter of support for the City of Marysville for a daycare grant application.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(2) for consultation with attorney regarding contract negotiations with the Board and County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:40 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session. Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(6) for preliminary discussions relating to acquisition of real property with the Board, County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook and for Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla to join the meeting when she arrives to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:00 a.m. (Cheryl Skalla joined executive session at 9:46 a.m.). Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla met with the Board. Mrs. Skalla is asking the Board for permission to apply for a $75,000 Universal Home Visit Expansion Project Grant which will provide more education on breast feeding, safe sleep, prenatal classes and possibly teach CPR classes. This is a 9 month project from October 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 and could be a one time only grant. The Board will have County Counselor Jason Brinegar compose a letter of support. County Health Department has decided to offer the Pfizer Covid 19 booster shot as it covers ages 12 and up. Flu vaccines will begin to be administered October 3rd and they are working on scheduling the outlying clinics. The WIC grant has been submitted and approved.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to declare the 2017 Dodge Ram pickup as surplus and sell. Unanimous.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman and Marysville Chief of Police Matt Simpson met with the Board to request funding for Red Ribbon Week at all of the County schools which is an anti-bullying, anti-drug and anti-alcohol program and takes place the week of October 23.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to donate $5K to the City of Marysville and $5K to Sheriff Tim Ackerman out of the Special Alcohol fund for Red Ribbon Week promotions. Unanimous.

Ann Walter, Ellen Barber and Tony Mann met with the Board to discuss Phase 1 Improvement Plan for Lake Idlewild. Mrs. Barber is in the process of writing a $200,000 Recreational Trails Grant and the Lake Idlewild Restoration Committee will need to come up with $40,000 for this application. Mrs. Walter said they have secured approximately $31,000 and any amount would be appreciated.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to contribute $5,000 to the Lake Idlewild Restoration project to be paid out of the Special Parks & Recreation fund. Unanimous.

Jeff Lane with TreanorHL and Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board to review the redraw of the proposed jail project with a reduction of 2,034 sq. ft overall and possible decrease of 2 to 4 beds. Mr. Lane and Sheriff Ackerman feel that the changes proposed will not jeopardize the integrity or safety of the project. The Board discussed the reduced cost associated with these changes and have given Mr. Lane directive to move forward with the new design, collaborate with AHRS and hope to go out for bids by the end of September for the project. Commissioner Bramhall and County Clerk Sandy Wilson will be in contact with David Arteberry and Tyler Elsworth to get the Resolution completed for the Board to approve and get published.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – payroll with the Board and County Clerk Sandy Wilson present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 12:20 p.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 12:25 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.