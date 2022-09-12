Kansas to Host Duke at 11 a.m. on Sept. 24 on FS1

- Advertisement -

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will return home to host Duke on Saturday, September 24 at 11 a.m., the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will be broadcasted on FS1 from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The meeting between Kansas and Duke will be the fourth in the series history, with Duke winning the last contest on Sept. 25 2021, 52-33 in Durham, North Carolina. Kansas won the last meeting played in Lawrence on September 19, 2009, 44-16.

The game will be Kansas’ first on FS1 this season and the first game played at 11 a.m.

Prior to its meeting with Duke, Kansas will travel to Houston, Texas to take on the Houston Cougars on Saturday, September 17 at TDECU Stadium at 3 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks enter the showdown with the Cougars at 2-0, following a thrilling 55-42 overtime victory in West Virginia on September 10.

Fans looking to attend the Kansas vs. Duke game on Saturday, September 24 can purchase single-game tickets in advance to avoid lines on game day. In addition, mini packs and season tickets are available with season tickets starting as low as $185. Tickets can be purchased here.