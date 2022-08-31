Jayhawks Unveil Game Day Enhancements for 2022 Season

- Advertisement -

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2022 Kansas Football season is now just days away and while you can expect to see a new team on the field under second year head coach Lance Leipold, Kansas Athletics is also set to unveil several game day features for fans in 2022.

The Jayhawks play host to six home games in 2022, including the season opener against Tennessee Tech on Friday, September 2 under the lights at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas will also host ACC foe Duke on Sept. 24, before taking on Big 12 opponents Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas throughout the 2022 season.

See below for a breakdown of new gameday enhancements for the 2022 Kansas Football season: