KDA Pet Animal Advisory Board Virtual Meeting September 7

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Advisory Board will hold its regular quarterly board meeting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. This is a regular quarterly board meeting and will be held via internet meeting services.

The meeting is open to the public. To request a copy of the agenda or information on how to access the link to the meeting, please contact Sasha Thomason, director of the animal facilities inspection program, at Sasha.Thomason@ks.gov or call the Division of Animal Health at 785-564-6601.

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.