Former KNDY Sports Announcer; Marysville Native Mike Hammett Named “Voice of the Warhawks”

Courtesy of University of Louisiana Monroe Athletics

MONROE, La. – Mike Hammett has been named the new radio “Voice of the Warhawks,” ULM Athletics Director Scott McDonald and Warhawk Sports Properties General Manager Greg Lynch announced Monday.

Hammett is entering his fifth season with the Warhawk Radio Network in 2022-23 after serving as the radio voice for ULM women’s basketball and baseball and host of the ULM football Tailgate Show. He will handle play-by-play duties for ULM football and men’s basketball while retaining his role with Warhawk baseball. He also will host Hawk Talk with head football coach Terry Bowden, head men’s basketball coach Keith Richard and head baseball coach Michael Federico.

“I’m thrilled to become the next ‘Voice of the Warhawks,'” Hammett said. “It has been a life-long dream of mine to broadcast college athletics at the highest level, and this opportunity achieves that goal. Thank you to Scott McDonald, Greg Lynch and Learfield for allowing me to transition into this role.”

“We’re excited to announce Mike Hammett as the new radio ‘Voice of the Warhawks,'” McDonald said. “We’re so fortunate to have someone with Mike’s talent and experience already on our Warhawk Sports Properties’ team. He’s already a familiar voice to our fan base since he’s been calling the ULM baseball and women’s basketball games for the last four years. Mike has earned this opportunity, and we look forward to the smooth transition into his expanded role.”

“We’re excited to elevate Mike into the new role as the new ‘Voice of the Warhawks,'” Lynch said. “His extensive knowledge related to college radio broadcasting, coupled with his experience in the Sun Belt Conference, will continue to be a valuable asset to ULM.”

Hammett takes over the football and men’s basketball play-by-play role following Nick White’s move to ESPN+ coverage for football, men’s and women’s basketball and softball.

“I’m forever indebted to Nick White for giving me the opportunity to come to Louisiana four years ago and now trusting me to take over for him as the ‘Voice of the Warhawks,'” Hammett said. “Following Nick and the legendary Frank Hoffmann is not an easy task, but I’m excited to take over and put my stamp on ULM radio broadcasts. My goal is to help bring listeners the story of the game and the teams playing, while bringing a high-energy, entertaining call to them wherever they may be listening.”

“Mike has earned this opportunity,” White said. “When I hired him back in 2018, there was no doubt in my mind that he deserved a chance to become the voice of a Division I-FBS program. Having Mike here and in place made my decision to switch to the TV booth that much easier. I am so happy for him, and I know that the Warhawk faithful will be in great hands.”

Hammett’s debut as the “Voice of the Warhawks” will be Sept. 3, when ULM football opens the 2022 season at Texas. He will team with analyst Mike McGee, who enters his fifth season on Warhawk football broadcasts. Tag Rome and Tyler Flemister will share sideline duties while Cory Crowe returns as the network’s engineer.

“My family and I are proud to be in northeast Louisiana and are looking forward to deepening our roots here,” Hammett said. “I can’t wait to hit the air from Austin on Sept. 3.”

Hammett also serves as the Associate Director of Athletic Communications at ULM and is the primary media contact for volleyball, soccer, cross country, tennis, men’s and women’s golf, men’s basketball, baseball, track and field and beach volleyball.

Before coming to ULM, Hammett was the radio voice of Southwestern Oklahoma State University football and basketball while also working as sports director for Wright Wradio in Weatherford, Oklahoma. He also spent time as the voice of Kansas Wesleyan University football and basketball. He provided play-by-play for select Kansas State University baseball games while working as the sports director for KSAL radio in Salina, Kansas.

After graduating from Fort Hays State University, he worked for Eagle Radio in Hays, Kansas, for three years, spending time as a play-by-play voice for Hays Larks summer collegiate baseball and high school football, basketball, baseball and softball. He also worked as the sideline reporter for FHSU football broadcasts. He got his start in sports radio while in college at FHSU by broadcasting Marysville High School football games in his hometown of Marysville, Kansas.

Hammett and his wife, Desi, have three children: CJ, Emma and Oliver.