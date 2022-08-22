Chiefs Announce Plans for the Largest Red Friday Celebration in Team History

- Advertisement -

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs have announced details for the 31st – and largest – edition of Red Friday in franchise history. With the Chiefs opening at home against the Los Angeles Chargers for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video during Week 2, Chiefs Kingdom will celebrate Red Friday on Friday, September 9.

For the ninth consecutive year, the club will sell a limited-edition Chiefs Kingdom flag for a minimum donation of $5 at more than 135 Kansas City- and St. Joseph-area McDonald’s restaurants. Net proceeds will again benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. In addition to McDonald’s, flags will be available at Kansas City-area Hy-Vee locations and at street corners and other public locations through the metro area. A complete map of flag sale locations is available at www.chiefs.com/redfriday/.

Over the past eight years, the sale of Red Friday flags has raised more than $3.5 million to help RMHC-KC continue its mission of keeping families close in times of sickness and need. Fans who don’t live in Kansas City and St. Joseph can purchase a flag beginning on Friday, September 9 on shop.chiefs.com for $10 with net proceeds from online sales also benefiting RMHC-KC.

“Red Friday continues to be one of the most unique events on our calendar and is a powerful way for Chiefs Kingdom to rally around a great cause – supporting the families who are served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City,” Chiefs EVP and CMO Lara Krug said. “In addition to helping raise money through Red Friday, we’re thrilled to introduce new community-wide events and opportunities for Chiefs Kingdom to share in the excitement of the start of the season. We think this is going to be the biggest and best Red Friday to date and can’t wait to celebrate the start of the 2022 campaign.”

This year’s celebration will kick off before Red Friday and will continue through the club’s home opener with a number of events and other opportunities for Chiefs Kingdom to connect with the club in-person and online, as well as with each other.

First Fridays with the Chiefs – Friday, September 2

For the first time in Kansas City history, the Chiefs are working alongside the First Fridays committee to create “First Fridays with the Chiefs.” This event will support the vibrant arts scene in the Kansas City Crossroads Arts District, while also giving attendees a chance to celebrate the start of the 2022 Chiefs season. The club will host a Chiefs-themed street from 5 – 9 p.m. on W. 19th Street from Wyandotte St. to Baltimore Ave. This hub of entertainment will feature live music, live mural painting, local artist pop ups, merch sales from Charlie Hustle’s new Arrowhead Collection line, and much more. For more information on First Fridays, visit www.kccrossroads.org/first-fridays/.

“We are excited to work with the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in the history of First Fridays for this special collaboration. We look forward to the opportunity to welcome Kansas Citians to First Friday with the Chiefs this September for an intersection of sports and the arts. The Crossroads and First Fridays offer an eclectic and creative experience year-round, and this one will have a unique Chiefs Kingdom flair,” Crossroads Community Association President Robert Harris said.

Flag Sales – Friday, September 9

Chiefs Kingdom flags will be available at Kansas City- and St. Joseph-area McDonald’s locations beginning Friday morning. Flags will also be available at Kansas City-area Hy-Vee locations and at street corners throughout the metro. Fans outside of the Kansas City and St. Joseph areas can secure their flag at shop.chiefs.com beginning Friday morning. Net proceeds from online sales will also benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. Fans are encouraged to use the #RedFriday hashtag on their social media channels when they secure their flag. Red Friday Run presented by GEHA – Friday, September 9 The third-annual Red Friday Run presented by GEHA virtual 5K begins on Friday, September 9 and concludes on Sunday, September 18. With no official racecourse for the event, Chiefs fans throughout the country and all over the world can participate in the Red Friday Run by running or walking in their neighborhood, in a local park, on a nature trail, or from their treadmill. Registration is currently open at www.chiefs.com/redfridayrun. All registrants will receive this year’s special edition Red Friday flag benefiting RMHC-KC, a Red Friday Run t-shirt and their race bib, mailed directly to the address provided during registration. Additionally, all race participants will receive a 30-day all-access pass for either Chiefs Fit location. Once participants complete the 5K, they’re asked to take a photo in their Chiefs/Red Friday Run gear with their Red Friday flag and post on social media using #RedFriday. Game Day Experience at KC Live! In the Power & Light District – Sunday, September 11 Fans are invited to help cheer on the Chiefs to a Week 1 victory at KC Live! in the Kansas City Power & Light District as the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals to open the season. The fun will begin at 2 p.m. with Chiefs Cheerleaders, KC Wolf and the Chiefs Rumble making appearances. Fans will have the opportunity to win giveaway prizes as well. Kickoff from Glendale, Arizona, is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT. Ballpark Village Game Day Experience in St. Louis – Sunday, September 11 Chiefs fans in St. Louis now have the opportunity to celebrate the start of the NFL season with a game day experience at Ballpark Village. On Sunday, September 11, fans can kick off Week 1 action by taking part in a game day experience featuring opportunities to win prizes, participate in giveaways and contests while cheering on the Chiefs at Bally Sports Live! in Ballpark Village. Additional events include a special Red Friday community outreach event with Chiefs players and Ronald McDonald House Charities on Tuesday, September 6. In addition, Chiefs jerseys, flags, artwork, red lighting and other visuals will start appearing around Kansas City beginning on Tuesday, September 6 as the city celebrates Red Friday and the start of the football season. Specific media opportunities, including the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City visit, as well as a list of interview, b-roll and visual opportunities will be distributed in the coming days. Red Friday honors the long-standing tradition of selling team-themed commemorative items around the city to raise money for local charities that was started by Chiefs Founder Lamar Hunt and the Chiefs Red Coaters. Since the inception of Red Friday, newspaper, magazine and flag sales have raised more than $4.2 million for local charities with an emphasis on assisting youth in need. Additional Red Friday information, including a map of sale locations in Kansas City and St. Joseph, as well as the link to purchase flags online, is available at www.chiefs.com/redfriday.