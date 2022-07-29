Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/25/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 07/18/22 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann Jr. met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Joy Wilkinson as Assistant Emergency Manager effective 8/1/22 at the rate of $1800/year. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer accepted the Cookie Jar winner at the Marshall County Fair on Tuesday evening and purchased a cake from the cake auction as support for the fair. Jason Brown with Invenergy was at the Marshall County Fair purchasing livestock.

Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Latta Plumbing, Marysville, KS

For installation of Air Conditioner Historic Courthouse

$1,134.77-County Building Fund-P.O. #109357

Bridge crew will soon be finishing up the bridge in Murray Township and will be moving to 27th Rd bridge in Lincoln Township.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Brown County Treasurer’s Office, Hiawatha, KS

For Share of 4-county Budget

$2,155.20-District Court Fund-P.O. #6716

Central Mechanical Const, Manhattan, KS

For Replace water controls, replace vacuum breaker

$3,915.20-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6599

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board. She presented the Investment Report for quarter ending June 30, 2022 to discuss where dollars are invested and praised the local banks for accommodating our needs.

The Board has heard concerns regarding the Driver’s License renewal process in Marshall County. County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker explained that they have gotten a little bit behind due to illness. There is currently only one part time clerk doing renewals and they are by appointment only 2 days a week. The Treasurer reported that the appointment only process has helped to streamline renewals and allowed them to serve the maximum number per day. Rules, regulations and documentation for renewals is ever changing. County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker reminded the Board that this is a State service and the County is not required to offer driver’s license renewals. Washington County does walk in appointments and Seneca is a full service driver’s license station but are also appointment only.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. The County has received a check in the Opioid lawsuit. These dollars require a separate bank account and annual reporting. These dollars are to be used for training, education and anything to assist with the ongoing opioid crisis throughout the County.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar has looked over the interlocal agreement between Marshall County and Gage County about the maintenance of bridges on the state line. The agreement basically is an agreement to discuss repairs.

The current County Coroner will be relocating. County Counselor will check into the process of replacement.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(2) for attorney client privileged discussions regarding potential litigation with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present to return to open session at 10:05 a.m. in the Board meeting room. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

No bids were received for the 30’ x 25’ building located at the proposed jail site on 11th Terrace. County Counselor Jason Brinegar will present the Board with the next steps to take to dispose of the building.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(2) for attorney-client privileged discussions regarding contract negotiations with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present to return to open session at 10:20 a.m. in the Board meeting room. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of the executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to recess the meeting at 10:22 a.m. to reconvene in the basement meeting room at 10:30 a.m. for the Department Head Meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to reconvene the meeting at 10:29 a.m. Unanimous.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker reported that the new carpet was laid in their office last week. It was a lot of work but well worth it. Treasurer, Jami Ellenbecker asked the Board to consider closing the courthouse to the public on the last working day of the year this year and consider making that an annual closure to allow for the offices to perform end of year duties.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar stated that the county received Opioid crisis money that will be utilized for education, training and anything to help combat the opioid crisis.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. Transportation continues to increase in numbers. She is working on the 2024 fiscal year budget. The State has handed down the mandate that the nutrition site will be required to continue offering in-house as well as to go meals for an indefinite amount of time. Last year they served 10,413 meals and delivered 15,342 Meals on Wheels.

Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Sondra Klover reported that Public Works is working on a few road vacations, otherwise is business as usual.

Extension Agent Anastasia Meyer said they are recovering from fair which was very well attended. The 4-H numbers continue to be on the rise and they had record number of livestock at the shows this year.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr., stated they are still documenting tornado damage. The county did not meet the dollar threshold to qualify for FEMA money. He is continuing to train Assistant Emergency Medical Director Joy Wilkinson.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch reported that her office is running much more efficiently since she now feels she has enough help to keep caught up. She also discussed the upcoming NE Ks Official Meeting which Marshall County will be hosting on September 23rd. The agenda, meal, entertainment, etc. were discussed & will be finalized in the coming weeks.

Jamie Jones, County Attorney Secretary said they are continuing to adjust to the new County Attorney and all the changes that have been implemented.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman said he will be replacing a jailer soon and has been busy working on the plans for the new proposed jail. Pepsi recently removed their pop machine. They are looking into putting a pop/snack machine in and use the proceeds to pay for flowers, cards, retirements, etc. We will check with the auditor to see if this is acceptable.

Julie Cohorst, Deputy County Appraiser reported they are working on maintenance review at this time , deed transfers, data entry and getting ready to send out ag questionnaires.

Tami Stowell, Health Department said services are picking up. They are now billing for COVID vaccines. They will be starting their outreach clinics at the schools soon.

County Clerk Sandy Wilson, primary election advanced voting is in full swing. The new “truth in taxation” estimated tax notices are being processed and will be mailed out next week.

Commissioners – working on budget. The Board is considering an 8-10% wage increase to help combat the inflation.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to recess the meeting at 11:19 a.m. to reconvene upstairs in the Board room at 11:30 a.m. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to reconvene the meeting at 11:30 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – payroll with the Board and county clerk Sandy Wilson present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 12:05 p.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Home Sewer bill for the Quarterly Tax payment in the amount of $80.32 to be paid out of the appropriate fund. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – payroll with the Board, County Clerk Sandy Wilson and Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane to return to open session at 12:25 p.m. in the Board meeting room. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve payroll with adjustment as directed. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization applications. Unanimous.

Inez Hermesch Blanke – addition of all weather room, Marysville, KS

Richard & Loretta Bruland – construction of house & shop, Marysville, KS

County Clerk Sandra Wilson presented a quote from Network Computer Solutions for a new Firewall for the Clerk, Agency on Aging and Health Department in the amount of $5,725.16.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the quote in the amount of $5,725.16 for a new firewall for Clerk, Agency on Aging and Health Department and pay for it out of the ARPA funds if allowed. Unanimous.

The Board briefly discussed the proposed budget, made a few corrections and had a few questions. County Clerk Sandra Wilson will make the corrections and send a draft of the Budget to the auditor to review. The Board will move to approve a budget in the next few weeks. The budget hearing has been set for September 12, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 1:04 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m. County Clerk Sandra Wilson asked to keep the meeting short as deployment of election equipment will begin that day in preparation for the Primary Election on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.