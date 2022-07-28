Search

Parsons man arrested for mistreatment of elders, theft, drugs and weapons charges

By: Derek Nester

Date:

LABETTE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents arrested a Parsons man for theft, mistreatment of elder persons, and several drugs and weapons charges.

On July 26, at approximately 3:45 p.m., KBI agents arrested Stacy T. Oliver, 55, near 1528 Main St. in Parsons, Kansas. Oliver was arrested for felony theft, two counts of mistreatment of an elder person, criminal threat, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following his arrest, Oliver was booked into the Labette County Jail. Formal charges have not yet been filed. Charges are expected from the Labette County Attorney and the Crawford County Attorney. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the Girard Police Department, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Parsons Police Department assisted in this investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

