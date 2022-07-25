Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Governor Laura Kelly
Regional NewsKansas News

Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Maban Wright to Fill Vacancy in the 3rd Judicial District 

By: Derek Nester

Date:

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the appointment of Maban Wright, Topeka, to the 3rd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David Debenham.

“Maban has an unmatched work ethic and has served the people of Shawnee county well as a public defender,” said Governor Kelly. “I know she will also put that same dedication and care towards her work as a Judge for the 3rd Judicial District.”

Wright is Chief Public Defender with the Third Judicial Public Defenders Office. Wright is active in the Kansas legal community as a member of the Women Attorney’s Association of Topeka, the Kansas Women Attorneys Association, and the Topeka Bar Association. She earned her juris doctor from the University of Idaho College of Law and resides with her family in Topeka.

“It is a great honor to serve the citizens of Shawnee County from the bench,” Wright said. “I am committed to providing every member of our community with an equal measure of judicial access, attention, and respect.”

District court judges in the 3rd Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

The other nominees selected by the district nominating commission were Brett Watson, Jay Befort, and Todd M. Thornburg.

Previous articleKSDE receives $100,000 grant to help bring local flour to child nutrition programs
Next articleGovernor Laura Kelly Appoints Brett Watson to Fill Vacancy in 3rd Judicial District Court
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Leadership Mitchell County Extends Invitation toCommunity Service Award Recipient Banquet honoring Dorothy Wilson

Derek Nester -
The Leadership Mitchell County Board cordially invites you to...

KBI Investigating Monday Morning Homicide In Chanute

Derek Nester -
NEOSHO COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI)...

Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Brett Watson to Fill Vacancy in 3rd Judicial District Court

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the appointment...

KSDE receives $100,000 grant to help bring local flour to child nutrition programs

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA — A $100,000 federal grant will help the...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.