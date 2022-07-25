Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Maban Wright to Fill Vacancy in the 3rd Judicial District 

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the appointment of Maban Wright, Topeka, to the 3rd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David Debenham.

“Maban has an unmatched work ethic and has served the people of Shawnee county well as a public defender,” said Governor Kelly. “I know she will also put that same dedication and care towards her work as a Judge for the 3rd Judicial District.”

Wright is Chief Public Defender with the Third Judicial Public Defenders Office. Wright is active in the Kansas legal community as a member of the Women Attorney’s Association of Topeka, the Kansas Women Attorneys Association, and the Topeka Bar Association. She earned her juris doctor from the University of Idaho College of Law and resides with her family in Topeka.

“It is a great honor to serve the citizens of Shawnee County from the bench,” Wright said. “I am committed to providing every member of our community with an equal measure of judicial access, attention, and respect.”

District court judges in the 3rd Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

The other nominees selected by the district nominating commission were Brett Watson, Jay Befort, and Todd M. Thornburg.